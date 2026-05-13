Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: Which One Is Better For Weight Loss? Experts Explain

The obsession with quick weight-loss methods has led people towards consuming chia and sabja seeds. The omega-3-rich seeds expand when soaked in water, along with supplying the body with essential fibre. Their fullness factor makes them the go-to dietary choice that could aid in weight loss. But when the properties of these two seeds are compared, which one is better for weight loss can only be determined when their individual functions are understood. Both chia and sabja seeds have plant origins, which makes them a great source of plant-based hydration. Moreover, they increase fullness, which helps regulate how much they eat during the day. With over 78% of people failing their weight loss efforts, natural dietary interventions are needed to make sure that there is some kind of positive effect on weight loss.

Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: A Nutritional Comparison

When it comes to the nutritional density of both chia and sweet basil seeds, there are minor differences between them. Chia seeds are high in fibre and rich in protein, as well as containing healthy fats at the same time. On the other hand, sweet basil seeds happen to be lower in calories, richer in soluble fibre, and have a cooling effect on the body.

NDTV spoke to Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, who explained, "Both chia seeds and sabja seeds are excellent sources of soluble fibre, which expands in the stomach and helps you feel full for longer-making them useful for weight loss."

How Chia Seeds Help In Weight Loss

There are specific reasons behind how chia seeds could aid in weight loss. Here is what you need to know:

Chia seeds have a high fibre content that keeps you full for longer hours during the day.

It also has a high dose of protein that helps reduce hunger cravings.

It can also slow digestion, which prevents overeating.

How Sabja Seeds Help In Weight Loss

Sweet basil seeds, as mentioned in Applied Food Research, contain high-nutrient-dense compounds present in them. It can absorb water that promotes satiety and facilitates digestion while also reducing bloating at the same time.

Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: Key Differences

There are key differences in chia and sweet basil seeds that need to be kept in mind as their impact on weight loss is to be measured. The distinction is based on the following factors:

Texture : Chia seeds have a gel-like texture, while sweet basil seeds are more slippery.

: Chia seeds have a gel-like texture, while sweet basil seeds are more slippery. Nutrition : Chia seeds contain more protein and omega-3 fatty acids, while sweet basil seeds are fibre-rich.

: Chia seeds contain more protein and omega-3 fatty acids, while sweet basil seeds are fibre-rich. Cooling effect : Chia seeds have a mild cooling effect, while sabja seeds have a potent cooling effect.

: Chia seeds have a mild cooling effect, while sabja seeds have a potent cooling effect. Use: Chia seeds can be easily used in smoothies or oats, while sweet basil seeds can be consumed as a part of summer drinks.

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains Why Arbi Is Actually A 'Superfood' For Your Gut Microbiome

Doctor Explains Which Is Better For Weight Loss

Dr Saurabh Sethi, Gastroenterologist, says, "Fibre-rich foods like chia and sabja seeds help slow digestion and improve satiety, which can aid weight management."

When it comes to long-term weight management, chia seeds are better for long-term weight loss when combined with protein and fats.

Sabja seeds are better for quick digestion and enhanced summer bloating relief.

But you need to know that the choice between chia and sweet basil seeds depends on your diet, climate, and digestive needs. Every individual has different body physiology and absorption capabilities.

Best Ways To Consume For Weight Loss

Effective weight loss demands persistent efforts to make sure there are visible results. Chia seeds, when soaked overnight in water or milk, tend to yield maximum health benefits. It is not advisable to consume them raw as they can pose side effects.

Chia seeds need twice the amount of water for them to double in size, and balancing the ratio is key to ensuring the process happens smoothly.

After soaking, they can be safely added to smoothies to enhance their hydration capability.

Sabja seeds need to be soaked for 15 to 20 minutes and need to be consumed in moderation for safe health benefits.

Note: Soaked chia seeds need to be kept refrigerated to avoid bacterial growth, and their longevity is about a week if kept in an airtight jar.

Also Read: Low Presence Of Abdominal Fat In Midlife Linked To Slower Brain Ageing: Study

Who Should Be Careful?

Chia and sweet basil seed consumption should be done carefully to make sure side effects are not experienced.

Overconsumption can cause bloating and lead to multiple gastric issues.

People with digestive sensitivity and those with low blood pressure should avoid consuming basil seeds.

In the chia seeds and sabja seeds debate, both support weight loss but serve different purposes based on your health goals and lifestyle choices.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.