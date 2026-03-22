Chia Seeds Could Improve Digestion, Heart Health And Blood Sugar In 14 Days, Says Doctor

What if a tiny superfood could start changing your body in just two weeks? It is possible with Chia seeds. These nutritional powerhouses are packed with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, protein and antioxidants. Despite their small size, these seeds can have a surprisingly big impact on your health when consumed daily.

According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, just a couple of tablespoons of chia seeds in your diet for 14 days may begin to improve digestion, boost energy levels, and even support heart health. Their high fibre content helps nourish good gut bacteria, while their unique ability to absorb water keeps you feeling full for longer and helps stabilise blood sugar levels.

Benefits of Eating Chia Seeds

1. Improves Digestion

Chia seeds significantly boost digestive health by promoting regularity and feeding beneficial gut bacteria. "These are rich in soluble fibre, which absorbs water and forms a gel that helps support regular bowel movements," the doctor said.

2. Supports Heart Health

Chia seeds are a rich source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, soluble fiber and antioxidants. "They can help reduce LDL cholesterol and support heart health," he added.

3. Stabilise Blood Sugar

Chia seeds stabilise blood sugar by utilising their high soluble fibre content to slow digestion and carbohydrate absorption. Saurabh further shared how their low glycemic index and the ability to form a gel in the stomach "slows down rapid spikes in blood glucose after meals."

Doctor Saurabh Sethi recommended soaking chia seeds overnight and consuming them the next morning. He suggested taking one to two tablespoons of chia seeds, either with water or milk, to reap their nutritional benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.