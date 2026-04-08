Normal Cholesterol, Hidden Risk: Fortis Cardiologist Explains Why Many Heart Attacks Are Missed Until It Is Too Late

For many people, a "normal" cholesterol report brings relief. It is often seen as a green signal for heart health. But doctors are increasingly warning that this reassurance can be misleading. A growing number of heart attacks are now being reported in individuals whose routine lipid profiles appear normal. In a country like India, where cardiovascular disease is rising rapidly and affecting people at younger ages, this hidden risk is becoming a serious concern. India's demographic advantage as a young nation is being overshadowed by an alarming rise in Cardiovascular Disease. According to global data, cardiovascular mortality in India has increased by 34% over the past 25 years. Even more concerning is the shift in age. Around 25 percent of heart attack patients are under 40 and nearly 50% are under 50. This means heart disease is no longer confined to older adults.

A Rising Heart Disease Burden In Young India

As Dr Vinayak Agrawal, Senior Director and Head, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Fortis Gurgaon, explains, "A normal cholesterol report is often taken as reassurance that the heart is healthy. In practice, this assumption is being challenged more frequently, with heart attacks occurring in individuals whose routine reports do not indicate high risk."

Also read: Low HDL Levels Pose Heart Health Risk: Nutritionist Shares Tips To Boost Your Good Cholesterol Naturally

Why "Normal" Cholesterol May Not Be Enough

Cholesterol remains an important marker, but it does not tell the whole story. Most people focus on LDL, often called "bad cholesterol". However, heart risk is influenced by multiple factors, including HDL (good cholesterol) and triglycerides. In many Indians, a pattern called Atherogenic Dyslipidemia is common. This includes:

Low HDL (good cholesterol)

High triglycerides

Normal or mildly elevated LDL

"This combination can still significantly increase the risk of heart disease, even when standard reports look "normal". Research has shown that nearly 75% of heart attack patients had LDL levels below 100 mg/dL. At the same time, low HDL levels were found in a majority of younger patients," Dr Agrawal says. This highlights a critical gap between what reports show and the actual risk.

Risk Factors Go Beyond Cholesterol

As per Dr Agrawal, study have identified several modifiable risk factors that play a major role in heart disease. These include:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Smoking

Physical inactivity

Poor diet

Stress

Low intake of fruits and vegetables

Another major study found that cardiovascular disease accounts for over one-third of all deaths in South Asia. The burden is even higher in rural populations and among men.

Why Many Heart Attacks Are Missed

One of the biggest challenges is that current risk assessment tools may not be fully suited to younger populations.A study from GB Pant Hospital found that standard calculators failed to identify nearly 80% of individuals who went on to have their first heart attack. These tools often rely heavily on age and LDL levels, which may not reflect the real risk in Indians, especially younger adults. "Standard risk calculators may not capture the actual risk profile, particularly in younger individuals," says Dr Agrawal.

The Role Of Diet And Lifestyle

Diet plays a central role in shaping heart health. Balanced Indian meals that include chapati, dal, vegetables, eggs, meat, and fish can support cardiovascular health. The problem lies in frequent consumption of:

Fried foods like samosas, puris, and kachoris

Processed foods like burgers, fries, and pizzas

Sugary snacks and desserts

These foods are rich in refined carbohydrates, unhealthy fats, and inflammatory components, which can destabilise plaques in arteries. This increases the risk of both heart attacks and strokes. The good news is that combining a healthy diet with regular physical activity can reduce cardiovascular risk by nearly 30%.

Also read: No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Obesity: Doctor Explains Heart Disease Causes In Healthy Individuals

Looking Beyond Routine Tests

Experts now recommend going beyond standard cholesterol tests, especially for those with a family history or other risk factors. Advanced markers such as:

Lipoprotein(a)

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)

Detailed lipid profiling

"There is increasing value in looking beyond routine lipid testing. These markers can help identify risks that may not be visible in standard reports," Dr Agrawal explains. A normal cholesterol report does not always mean a healthy heart. In India, where heart disease is striking earlier and often without warning, relying solely on routine tests can be risky. Understanding the broader picture, including lifestyle, hidden risk factors, and advanced testing, is key to prevention. Because when it comes to heart health, what you don't see can be just as dangerous as what you do.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.