Aam Panna vs Sattu Sharbat: Which Is Better For Diabetics?

The record-breaking summer heat matters for diabetics, as heat stress and possible dehydration can cause fatigue and even fainting in severe cases. Traditional summer drinks contain hidden sugars that can suddenly spike blood sugar levels when too many of them are consumed at once. Hence, knowing which summer drink to consume to beat the heat is necessary. To avoid dealing with the blood sugar spikes that may be hidden in traditional drinks, you need to know the nutritional profile of each of the summer drinks. Two such hydrating drinks that have been consumed for ages in India are aam panna and sattu sharbat, which are primarily consumed for their cooling properties.

Control over blood sugar is necessary, especially for people who are diabetic, as sudden spikes in blood sugar levels can cause serious health issues. When it comes to research, there are several reviews, such as the Advances in Nutrition, that suggest your blood sugar levels need to be balanced throughout the day to ensure your diabetes doesn't cause a sudden drop or fall in how your body needs to function.

Is Aam Panna Safe For Diabetics?

Aam panna is made from raw mango with the addition of sugar or jaggery for sweetness and certain spices. The preparation is especially made in Indian households, as it provides cooling and is rich in electrolytes. When it comes to aam panna, the research focuses on raw mango as the primary ingredient, as a review published in the Arabian Journal of Chemistry confirms that consuming mangoes as part of the summer diet has the ability to improve overall nutrient absorption. As the natural sugar content is higher in ripe mangoes, raw mango, which is used in aam panna, has the ability to better nourish the body with a lesser blood sugar spike.

Diabetics need to consume a small but moderate quantity of raw mango in a form that is familiar to their body, as it can provide the following health benefits:

Raw mango has a lower glycaemic index than ripe mango, which makes it better for diabetics who already have problems regulating their blood sugar levels.

Contains salts that help prevent dehydration, which is a common concern in the rising summer heat.

The potential side effects of amma panna can be as follows:

Refined sugar increases the glucose load, which makes the case to swap the sweetener, as your body tolerates having a minimal effect on your blood sugar levels better.

It is often consumed in large quantities, which creates an issue; the dose should be determined by the body's hydration requirement.

For instance, if you have just come into your home after direct sun exposure, then giving your body time to cool its core temperature is important before starting to pump in hydrating liquids.

Diabetics need to take special care by following the tips to make their glass of aam panna better suited to their summer diet:

Use a dose of sugar in an unrefined form that you have been consuming for long periods, so that your system does not shock when your body needs immediate hydration and relief from the summer heat.

Diluting heavily, as making the aam panna too heavy, can give your digestive system a sudden rush to work overtime and affect nutrient absorption if consumed in conjunction with a heavy meal.

Drink occasionally, not daily, as you need to give your body a break when extreme heat is affecting its normal functioning.

Note: Clinical nutritionist Palak Nagpal highlights that aam panna made from raw mango is rich in pectin and supports digestion during summer heat.

Also Read: Diabetes Drug Metformin Could Reduce Insulin Needs For People With Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Why Sattu Sharbat Is Often Better For Diabetics

The traditional summer cooler is made from roasted gram flour with high fibre and protein that is needed for maintaining energy levels in the summer heat. It is common in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern India, and social media is popularising the effectiveness of sattu sharbat as a high-protein summer drink.

Here is why:

Low glycaemic load helps in regulating blood sugar when people with diabetes need hydrating drinks that have other health benefits as well.

Slows glucose absorption, which raises blood sugar levels steadily, not immediately, which can cause issues in diabetic patients.

Improves satiety or fullness, which makes diabetic people consume a smaller amount of calories, which is important as diabetics need active diet management.

Supports gut health, which is essential in summer heat as the digestive system slows down.

Sattu sharbat is best prepared with water, lemon, jeera, and pink salt, which add flavour and improve the digestive qualities of the drink.

Sattu sharbat and aam panna are traditional summer coolers that can benefit diabetics

Photo Credit: AI generated image

Aam Panna vs Sattu Sharbat: Which Is Better?

When people compare aam panna and sattu sharbat, diabetics need to consider the following factors:

Sattu sharbat has the ability to raise blood sugar slowly, keep you full longer, and is more suitable for regular use.

Aam panna is better as an occasional drink, as it heavily depends on individual preparation. Homemade preparation is best, as you can control the way the ingredients are added to it and make it better when it comes to long-term usage.

Also Read: Doctor Explains 4 Major HbA1c Blood Sugar Test Myths Keeping Indians On The Wrong Diabetes Path

Which Should Diabetics Choose?

For diabetics, sattu sharbat is recommended for regular consumption due to its fiber and protein benefits, which support blood sugar management and hydration. Aam panna can be enjoyed occasionally, provided you control the sweetener and portion. Avoid packaged versions of both drinks, as they usually contain added sugars and other additives that reduce health benefits.

For diabetics, fibre and protein matter alongside hydration. Sattu sharbat is superior when it comes to boosting metabolism and supplying the body with its required protein levels.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.