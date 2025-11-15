Is Methi Water Good For Digestion?

Fenugreek, also known as methi, is an herb widely used as a spice, food additive, and traditional remedy across the globe. The traditional Indian drink of methi water is made from soaking methi seeds in water. Its seeds are particularly valued for various health benefits, including their effect on glucose metabolism. Did you know that the Indian staple has unique properties that have granted methi water a label of being a digestive aid? There is science behind how the small, golden brown seeds have rich soluble fibre that soothes the stomach lining through their consumption. Now, let's uncover how fenugreek water helps with digestion.

5 Benefits Of Drinking Methi Water For Digestion

Methi water is a versatile ingredient that has numerous health benefits, with one of them being a digestive aid. And here is exactly how it helps with digestion, but be careful of consuming only a small quantity, as per your body weight and physical activity levels.

Helps With Acidity

A natural antacid (relief from symptoms of bloating and indigestion) that helps the lining of the stomach when you experience acid reflux or heartburn after eating too much food or food that is heavy on digestion. Methi water is a great addition to the diet if you are looking for something that will help relieve the uneasiness caused by acidity or heartburn. Instead of dealing with bloating and gas, try taking a small quantity of strained methi water made fresh.

Tip: Make only small batches as per the quantity to be consumed after speaking with a medical professional, and be extra careful if you have pre-existing health conditions and take medications.

Regulating Blood Sugar Levels

It helps in regulating blood sugar levels, which can be very beneficial for people who have diabetes, but consult your doctor before adding it to your diet. This is to make sure that your existing medications don't interact with consuming methi water, as this can end up creating a problem with your digestive tract and also cause inflammation in the stomach lining.

Helps With Constipation

Methi water is also used for constipation, as consuming a small quantity can help with smoothing the process of defecation. Methi water helps with easing constipation by increasing bulk and making stool softer, and it also slows down digestion, which helps alleviate the strain from constipation.

Reducing Inflammation

Consuming a controlled amount of methi water can reduce the inflammation in the lining of the stomach and filter out the toxins that build up over time in the digestive tract.

Managing Gestational Diabetes

In some communities, "methi doodh" (fenugreek milk) is given to pregnant women to manage constipation. This may sound like a weird combination, but this is given to pregnant women to help manage the development of gestational diabetes (a health condition where the hormones from the placenta block your ability to make insulin).

While research on this doesn't exist, there is a clinical study in The European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (1988) that documents the ability of 15 g of powdered fenugreek seed, soaked in water, to lower non-insulin-dependent diabetics' glucose levels and positively affect them.

How To Prepare Methi Water

The correct way to prepare methi water is to use 750ml filtered water and soak about 10-15g maximum of fenugreek seeds in it and leave it overnight for the water to extract the beneficial properties of methi, like its water-soluble nutrients.

Note: Only make a small batch, as leaving it at room temperature for long hours can result in fermentation and even cloudy water, which can have a bitter aftertaste.

The best time to drink methi water is in the morning on an empty stomach for people who don't have pre-existing digestive issues or are not on any medications.

Please discuss with your doctor to figure out the correct time to consume methi water so it doesn't cause discomfort. It is highly recommended that you consult a doctor before starting methi water consumption, just to be on the safe side, in case of preexisting health conditions or reactions with other medications.

Methi water is a traditional remedy for digestion, but it is important to realise there is nuance to this statement. Figuring out how much you need, how to consume it, and when are the key factors that will determine how effective methi water can be for you.

