Gut Health: Nutritionist Shares Best And Worst Beverages For Impact Digestion, Immunity And Mood

Your gut is the powerhouse of your body. It is linked to digestion, immunity and even your mood. Yet, many of us forget that what we sip every day can either help the gut work better or slowly harm it. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, who often shares food and wellness tips with her followers, has put together a guide on drinks that can make or break gut health.



In her latest Instagram reel, Batra explained that the gut barrier, digestive enzymes, microbiome diversity and inflammation levels are all impacted by the choices we make with our beverages. A glass here or there may not seem like much, but over time the effect adds up. She pointed out that colostrum, rich in immunoglobulins, can help heal and seal a leaky gut. On the other hand, alcohol does the exact opposite by weakening the intestinal lining and leaving the barrier compromised.



For those struggling with digestion, Batra recommended a simple and traditional option: ginger lemon water. "It helps boost digestive enzymes and aids gastric emptying, giving the system a smoother run. Sugary drinks can be a major setback, slowing down digestion, causing bloating and interfering with how nutrients are absorbed from food," she said in her Instagram reel.



Gut microbiome diversity, another crucial aspect of overall health, also depends on what we drink. Buttermilk, or chaas, is a natural probiotic that feeds the good bacteria in the gut. Artificial sweeteners, she warned, "can have the opposite effect by reducing gut diversity and in some cases impairing glucose control. It is a reminder that not every so-called diet drink is actually doing the body a favour."



Inflammation is another piece of the puzzle. Here, Batra highlighted broccoli sprout juice as a strong choice thanks to its sulforaphane content, which can calm gut-related inflammation. At the bottom of her list were energy drinks. With high amounts of sugar and caffeine, they can trigger oxidative stress and increase inflammation rather than help.



Her message was clear: small swaps matter. “Swap those gut-damaging drinks with gut-friendly ones - your digestion, energy, and immunity will thank you,” she wrote in her caption.



A simple shift from sugary or artificial options to traditional, nutrient-dense choices can have a lasting impact not just on gut health, but on how we feel day to day, she mentions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.