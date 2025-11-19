10 'Missing' From Al Falah University, May Be From Red Fort Blast Cell: Sources

At least 10 people, including three Kashmiris, who worked or studied at the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad are missing, intelligence sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon. Their mobile phones have been turned off.

The university has been flagged as the likely ground zero for the Delhi Red Fort terror attack.

The disappearance of the 10 people was flagged after a joint op by Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police

While it is still too early to draw conclusions, intelligence inputs said the missing people may be part of the 'terror doctor' module that stuffed a Hyundai i20 with ammonium nitrate fuel oil and detonated it outside the 16th century Mughal fort.

Earlier today sources said the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terrorist group likely behind the Red Fort blast, had issued a call for 'donations' - sums of PKR 20,000 are being demanded - to fund more 'fidayeen', or suicide, attacks.

NDTV was told that clues found during the investigation into the Red Fort blast suggested Jaish leaders had called for the fund-raising via digital means, including a Pak app called SadaPay, and may also be plotting a women-led attack.

The Jaish already has a 'women's wing'; terror boss Masood Azhar's sister, Sadiya, was tasked with leading that unit, which was set up after Op Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam attack, wiped out JeM camps in Pak's Bahawalpur.

One of the key suspects in the Red Fort blast - Dr Shahina Saeed, whose codename was allegedly 'Madam Surgeon' and may have been responsible for financing the attack - is reportedly a member of that unit, which is called Jamat ul-Muminat.

Fifteen people died in the blast, which was Delhi's first brush with VBIEDs, or Vehicular-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices. Officials familiar with the case said the cell was run by the JeM.

The man driving the i20, Dr Umar Mohammad, was killed in the blast.

Nine others, including three doctors from the Al-Falah Medical College, have been arrested.

On Tuesday Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the university's founder, was also arrested; he was detained by the Enforcement Directorate over a terror financing-linked money laundering case.

