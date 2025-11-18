Al Falah University Founder Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the founder of Al Falah University - the epicentre of terror module behind the Delhi blast, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a terror financing-linked money laundering case on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe agency investigation follows two FIRs filed recently by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against Al-Falah University, including cases related to cheating and alleged forgery concerning accreditation documents.

The university in Faridabad's Dhouj has come under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 15 people and injured many others. The suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was associated with the varsity.

The arrest follows a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during the search action conducted at university premises in connection with the Al Falah Group, the central agency stated in a statement.

The probe agency conducted search operations at 19 locations in Delhi, including the premises of Al Falah University and residential premises of key persons of Al Falah group.

"Evidence reveals that crores of rupees have been diverted by the trust to family owned entities. For example, the construction as well as catering contracts were given by trust/Jawad Ahmad to entities of his wife and children," the agency said.

During search, the agency said, cash of over 48 lakhs, multiple digital devices and documentary evidence were found and seized.

"Multiple shell companies of the group have been identified. Numerous violations under several other Acts have also been detected," the agency said.

The probe agency is examining alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including possible diversion of funds and suspicious financial transactions routed through entities associated with the university.

"The entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s metamorphosing into a large educational body. However, the rise is not backed by adequate financials," the probe agency, which investigates financial crimes, said.

"Exhaustive evidence including recovery of cash from trustees' diversion of funds to family concern, layering of funds etc. clearly establish the pattern of generation and layering of proceeds of crime," the agency said.

The blast followed after the authorities recently busted the 'white-collar' terror module linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation led to the seizure of around 2,900 kg of explosive material from two rented rooms in Faridabad, and the arrest/detention of several individuals, including doctors connected to the Al Falah University, and a cleric linked to a mosque in Faridabad.