Jaish, Lashkar Terrorists Gather For Big Meeting In Pak's Bahawalpur

NDTV has accessed photos of meetings between terrorists from two Pakistan-backed terror groups – the Lashkar-e-Taiba, linked to 26 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, linked to the November car bomb in Delhi that killed 15 people.

The meeting took place at the Jaish's HQ in Pak's Bahawalpur, which was one of several sites bombed during Operation Sindoor – India's armed response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In photos accessed by NDTV LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri is seen with Jaish commanders.

The photos underline intelligence communities' warnings about the LeT and the JeM – arguably two of the deadliest terrorist outfits operated by the Pak deep state – working together.

Intelligence sources also told NDTV about terror launch pads being re-built in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir – another terrorist site targeted by Indian forces during Op Sindoor.

Last month NDTV reported that the Jaish-e-Mohammed is also preparing another 'fidayeen', or suicide, squad to launch a fresh attack – after the Red Fort car bomb – and is raising funds.

Intel sources said clues unearthed during the investigation into the Red Fort blast – in which ammonium nitrate fuel oil stuffed into a Hyundai i20 detonated near the historic building – said fund-raising was taking place via digital means, including a Pak app called SadaPay.

In fact, just days before the Red Fort car bomb fresh intel reports seen by NDTV revealed alarming levels of escalation in Pak-backed terror activity targeting J&K. Those reports indicated the LeT and JeM may be mobilising, backed by the Pak deep state, on a new wave of coordinated strikes.

According to the report, terror groups had stepped up infiltration, reconnaissance, and cross-border logistics since September, and multiple LeT and JeM units had entered Kashmir, aided by Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operatives.

Photos accessed by NDTV back in September showed terror infrastructure – like the Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa, which LeT spokesperson Aamir Zia tried to pass off as a mosque – being built in the Lower Dir region of Khyber Paktunkhwa province, to which the LeT and JeM partially relocated after Op Sindoor.

The markaz will serve as the new hub for the LeT's suicide bomber unit after a facility at Bhimber-Barnala was destroyed during Op Sindoor, sources said.