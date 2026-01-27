Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad Arrests UP Man, 22, With Jihadist Literature

In a coordinated operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Navsari Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly conspiring to commit anti-national activities and terrorist acts. The suspect, identified as Faizan Shakil Salmani, was apprehended in the Zarakwad area of Navsari on January 27.

The Intelligence And Arrest

The operation was initiated following specific intelligence received by DySP Harsh Upadhyay of the Gujarat ATS. The information indicated that Faizan, a native of Dundawala in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a tailor in Navsari, had hatched a conspiracy to attack well-known youths in his home state to spread terror. Furthermore, he was allegedly conspiring to separate Kashmir from India through "Jihad."

Under the guidance of higher officials, a team led by DySP Upadhyay, including PWSI Nikunj Joshi and PSI D.V. Rabari, conducted a technical analysis. They identified a suspicious Instagram profile, "al.faizangaza," used by the suspect. Following a covert inquiry by PI NR Brahmbhatt, PI CH Panara, PI KB Desai, and PSI AP Parmar, the suspect's presence was confirmed, and a joint raid was conducted with the Navsari Police.

Digital Evidence And Target Lists

Upon his arrest, Faizan's mobile phone was seized, revealing inflammatory literature supporting banned organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda (AQ). The digital evidence included:

* A photograph of the Red Fort with the Indian Tricolour replaced by a black Islamic flag.

* A map of the Indian subcontinent showing India in black (excluding Kashmir) with Arabic text, while Kashmir depicts the flag of "Azad Kashmir."

* A hit list of specific names with a message in English stating that their deaths were "very close" and they would be killed "Inshallah."

* A map titled "2026 Overview Muslim Territories Currently Under Kuffar Occupation."

* Photos of individuals with their faces circled, marking them as targets for assassination.

* Chats with an individual named "Mohammed Abu Bakar" containing propaganda videos from Farhatullah Ghori and the JeM media cell.

Weapons And Radical Literature Recovered

During the search, authorities recovered one pistol and six live rounds from Faizan's possession. Additionally, 29 pages of literature in Arabic and Urdu were found. Translations revealed content inciting youth toward Jihad, with titles such as "Why Al-Qaeda?" aimed at attracting recruits to banned terror groups.

Interrogation Revelations

During interrogation, Faizan confessed that he had been in contact with "Mohammed Abu Bakar" for 6-7 months via WhatsApp and Telegram. He admitted to joining an Instagram group where photos of individuals who allegedly "insulted the Prophet" were circulated with instructions to kill them. Faizan confessed to purchasing the pistol and cartridges six months ago in Uttar Pradesh, specifically to carry out these targeted killings.

He also admitted to being a follower of Maulana Masood Azhar and frequently consuming Jihadi content produced by Mufti Abdul Rauf Asgar.

The Gujarat ATS has concluded that Faizan and the wanted accused, Mohammed Abu Bakar, conspired to wage war against the Government of India and incite an armed rebellion to separate Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from the Union.

Legal action has been initiated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act. Further investigations are underway to track down other individuals involved in this network.