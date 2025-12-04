5,000 Members, Online Training, Rs 500 Fee: Jaish Women Wing's Growth Curve

Over 5,000 women have been recruited in the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's newly-launched wing, Jamaat ul Mominaat, and efforts to radicalise them are on, sources in the security establishment suspect. In a social media post, Jaish chief Masood Azhar has said the number of recruits in the terror outfit's women's wing is on the rise, and there is a need to set up district units now.

"It is Allah's grace that within a few weeks, more than 5,000 women have joined. Many sisters have said that as soon as they were recruited, their state of mind changed and they realised the goal of life. District units will be formed, every district will have a muntazima (manager), and work will be distributed. Five thousand members, in so little time," Azhar said in the post.

According to sources, the recruitment drive for Jamaat ul Mominaat began on October 8 at Jaish headquarters, Markaz Usman-o-Ali. As part of the drive, women from Pakistan's Bahawalpur, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Muzaffarabad and Kotli were recruited into the terror outfit.

Masood Azhar's sister, Sadia, helms Jamaat ul Mominaat. Sadia's husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed when India carried out Operation Sindoor and targeted terror bases in Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. Another key face of the terror wing is Afira, the wife of Pulwama attack mastermind Umar Farooq, who was killed in an encounter.

Sources said women are being recruited into Jamaat ul Mominaat and trained online. These online classes are 40 minutes long and every participant has to pay Rs 500. The plan is to radicalise women and form terror brigades to launch fidayeen attacks like ISIS, Hamas and LTTE.

Jamaat Ul Mominaat came under the spotlight in the aftermath of the Delhi car blast last month that left 13 people dead. Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested after a massive recovery of explosives from Faridabad near Delhi, was linked to the Jaish terror wing, investigators have found.

Earlier, when the outfit was launched, Azhar had said members of the women's wing would be trained like Jaish's male recruits. He said that just as male recruits undergo the 15-day "Daura-e-Tarbiat" course, women joining Jamaat-ul-Mominaat will be part of an induction course called "Daura-e-Taskiya". This training will be conducted at Markaz Usman-o-Ali.

Azhar imposed strict rules for women joining the brigade: they must not speak to any "unrelated men through phone or messenger, except their husbands or immediate family members".