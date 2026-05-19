In Big Order, Supreme Court Allows Killing Of Rabid, Aggressive Stray Dogs

In a significant and far-reaching order, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid and aggressive stray dogs. The direction came as part of the top court's verdict on a batch of petitions seeking modification of its earlier order on relocation of stray dogs.

"Authorities may, in accordance with the Animal Birth Control rules and other applicable statutory protocols, take legally permissible measures, including euthanasia in cases involving incurably ill, rabid or demonstrably dangerous/aggressive dogs to effectively cure the threat posed to human life and safety," the Supreme Court ordered.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice NV Anjaria, while dismissing the petitions, labelled the presence of stray dogs in public places "alarming".

Read | "Can't Ignore Dog Bites": Top Court Says Strays To Be Removed From Streets

The court said it could not overlook instances in which the animals had attacked people, particularly children.

Describing the reports of rising dog bite cases, especially against children and older people, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier directions to the authorities to remove stray dogs from public spaces.

The court also criticised state governments for having failed to follow earlier instructions.

Last year the court issued directions to authorities to remove stray dogs from public places - like hospitals, parks, railway stations, etc. - and take them to shelters instead. The court ruled these dogs - once sterilised - cannot be released to the areas in which they were found. The court also banned the feeding of dogs in public, except for designated areas.

Several NGOs and dog lovers had approached the Supreme Court seeking modification of the order.