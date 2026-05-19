Viral Dog Brutally Targeted By Suspected Animal Abuse Group In China

A group of suspected animal abusers in China have been accused of plotting to kill a beloved French bulldog that became famous online for collecting plastic bottles on the streets.

The dog, called Xiaobai, won the hearts of millions after videos showed him helping his owner gather recyclable bottles in Guangzhou, southern China. According to the South China Morning Post, the "cute and kind" dog has earned huge popularity on Chinese social media, with some videos attracting more than 10 million views.

The frightening case came to light after a concerned internet user reportedly sent screenshots to Xiaobai's owner, showing online discussions from an animal abuse group. Members of the group allegedly shared plans to poison the dog using harmful substances.

Later that same day, a suspicious man dressed in white was seen outside the owner's home taking photographs of the property. The owner quickly contacted police and handed over chat records along with CCTV footage. Authorities later confirmed that a suspect had been detained and the investigation remains ongoing.

Xiaobai became a viral sensation because of his unusual habit of collecting discarded plastic bottles. His owner says the dog has helped earn thousands of yuan over the years through recycling and social media content. Local shopkeepers even began saving bottles for the hardworking canine.

The owner said he kept Xiaobai indoors while fears of poisoning remained high. During that period, the dog reportedly became quiet and unhappy. After the suspect was caught, Xiaobai was allowed back outside and returned to his daily bottle-collecting routine.

The story has sparked anger across social media, with many people condemning the alleged animal abusers and praising those who helped protect the famous dog.