Acidity, Bloating, Loose Motions: Doctor Shares How Summer Heatwaves Make Digestion Difficult

As temperatures continue to rise across India, doctors are witnessing a noticeable increase in digestive complaints ranging from acidity and bloating to loose motions and food poisoning. Experts say extreme heat does not just affect comfort levels; it can directly influence gut health and digestion, especially when hydration and food safety are compromised. According to Dr. Gourdas Choudhuri, Chairman-Gastroenterology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram, stomach-related illnesses become significantly more common during summer months. "Loose stools, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and sometimes even blood in stools are very common during the summer season," he explained. "During these hot periods, germs multiply rapidly in food and water. Food gets stale and ferments much faster compared to winter months," he says.

Why Digestive Problems Increase During Summer

According to a study published in journal Science of The Total Environment, indicate that extreme summer heat slows down digestion because the body diverts blood flow to the skin for cooling. This heat stress often decreases digestive enzymes and causes a rise in gastrointestinal infections. To optimize gut health, stay hydrated with electrolytes and eat lighter, easily digestible foods. Doctors explain that intense heat can disturb the body's natural balance in several ways. One of the biggest concerns is food contamination.

Also read: Acidity, Bloating Or Something Serious? When Should You See A Doctor

"In summer, bacteria multiply rapidly in improperly stored food, especially dairy products, street food, cut fruits, and leftovers," said Dr. Choudhuri. "Consuming contaminated food or water increases the risk of food poisoning and gastrointestinal infections." Experts warn that common bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, staphylococcus, and clostridia are frequently responsible for acute gastroenteritis, commonly known as food poisoning. Dr. Choudhuri pointed out that reheated non-vegetarian food can sometimes become particularly risky. "Clostridia infections are commonly seen when meat or non-vegetarian food kept in the refrigerator is reheated and consumed later, as toxins may survive despite reheating," he explained.

Heat, Dehydration And Gut Health

Apart from infections, prolonged heat exposure itself can affect digestion. Doctors say excessive sweating and fluid loss during summer may slow digestion, worsen acidity, and increase bloating or stomach cramps. Dehydration also affects the body's electrolyte balance, making the digestive system more sensitive. "An afflicted person's condition can turn critical because of dehydration," Dr. Choudhuri warned. "ORS, fluids, and if necessary, intravenous fluids are crucial to prevent kidney shutdown, shock, low blood pressure, and collapse."

Experts say dehydration during episodes of vomiting or diarrhoea can quickly become dangerous, especially for children, elderly individuals, and people with pre-existing illnesses.

Common Summer Digestive Symptoms

Doctors say some of the most frequently reported summer digestive complaints include:

Acidity and heartburn

Bloating and stomach discomfort

Loose motions or diarrhoea

Vomiting and nausea

Fever with stomach infection

Abdominal cramps

Food poisoning symptoms

Experts caution that symptoms such as persistent vomiting, blood in stools, severe dehydration, or dizziness should not be ignored.

How To Protect Your Gut During Heatwaves

According to gastroenterologists, prevention largely depends on hydration, hygiene, and food habits. Dr. Choudhuri recommends:

1. Staying well hydrated throughout the day

2. Drinking at least two glasses of water before stepping outdoors

3. Keeping ORS packets handy at home or while travelling

4. Avoiding cut fruits, stale food, and improperly stored meat or dairy products

5. Eating freshly cooked meals whenever possible

"Watermelons, melons, and cucumbers are hydrating fruits and can be consumed frequently, but they should always be clean and freshly cut," he added. Doctors also suggest including curd and light homemade meals in the diet during summer, while reducing excessive fried, spicy, or oily foods that may worsen acidity and bloating.

Hygiene Plays A Key Role

Experts say food hygiene becomes even more important during heat spells because bacteria multiply rapidly in warm temperatures. Street food, uncovered food items, improperly refrigerated leftovers, and contaminated drinking water are among the biggest triggers for summer stomach infections.

Also read: Gastroenterologist Recommends 5 Indian Herbs And Spices To Help With Acid Reflux

Maintaining proper hand hygiene, consuming freshly prepared meals, and storing food safely can significantly lower the risk of digestive illnesses. Doctors say rising temperatures are changing more than just weather patterns. Summer heat can directly affect digestion, increase bacterial contamination in food and water, and make acidity, bloating, and loose motions more common. "Keeping the body well hydrated with adequate amounts of fluids is a good investment," said Dr. Choudhuri.

Experts stress that small precautions such as drinking enough water, eating fresh food, avoiding risky leftovers, and carrying ORS can go a long way in protecting digestive health during prolonged heat spells.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.