Acidity, Bloating Or Something Serious? When Should You See A Doctor

Most individuals have experienced digestion problems in their lives. Our current lifestyles are plagued with unhealthy habits like irregular eating habits, overconsuming junk food, lack of exercise, dehydration, smoking, alcohol abuse, or high stress. Increasing cases of obesity and insufficient sleep also exacerbate the problem of acid reflux and digestive disorders. In most cases, such symptoms do not last long and can be fixed by adjusting one's lifestyle.

However, if a person frequently suffers from digestive complaints, they should visit a healthcare professional because these problems can be an indication towards deeper medical problems that require treatment. Unfortunately, many people still continue to try relieving their symptoms using non-prescribed medicines or remedies, without diagnosing their actual problems.

Understanding Common Digestive Complaints

Acidity usually refers to a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen occurring from heartburn caused by acid reflux. Bloating often feels like fullness, tightness, or swelling in the abdomen and may be accompanied by excessive gas. These conditions can arise due to dietary triggers such as spicy foods, oily meals, carbonated beverages, alcohol, overeating, or late-night eating.

Stress and anxiety can also negatively affect digestion because of the correlation between the brain and the digestive tract, leading to other digestive problems.

It has to be noted that not all gastrointestinal problems are indigestion related.

Conditions like gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, gallstones, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), fatty liver disease, food intolerances, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or even gastrointestinal cancers may start with mild symptoms.

If someone needs antacids almost daily, frequently feels stomach discomfort after meals, or finds that their symptoms are gradually worsening, medical consultation becomes crucial.

Warning Signs That Need Medical Attention

Persistent or Frequent Symptoms: When experiencing symptoms such as heartburn, bloating, excessive gas production, and digestion problems more than a few times a week or regularly throughout the day, pay attention. Relying frequently on antacid medications to relieve the discomfort can indicate digestive problems, such as acid reflux or peptic ulcers.

When experiencing symptoms such as heartburn, bloating, excessive gas production, and digestion problems more than a few times a week or regularly throughout the day, pay attention. Relying frequently on antacid medications to relieve the discomfort can indicate digestive problems, such as acid reflux or peptic ulcers. Sudden Unexplained Weight Loss or Lack of Appetite: Unexpected weight loss, lack of appetite, or feeling full too quickly without attempting to lose weight can be serious symptoms of underlying digestive health conditions. They may be caused by liver diseases, ulcers, inflammation of the intestines, and even cancer in some cases.

Unexpected weight loss, lack of appetite, or feeling full too quickly without attempting to lose weight can be serious symptoms of underlying digestive health conditions. They may be caused by liver diseases, ulcers, inflammation of the intestines, and even cancer in some cases. Severe or Prolonged Symptoms: Frequent abdominal pain, cramping, persistent constipation or diarrhea, and any abrupt changes in bowel movements are never to be disregarded as common digestive problems. The symptoms can be related to such conditions as IBS, inflammatory bowel disease, infections, and even some intestinal disorders.

Frequent abdominal pain, cramping, persistent constipation or diarrhea, and any abrupt changes in bowel movements are never to be disregarded as common digestive problems. The symptoms can be related to such conditions as IBS, inflammatory bowel disease, infections, and even some intestinal disorders. Black or Bloody Stools and Vomiting: The presence of bloody stools, tar-black stool coloration, blood or vomit from the stomach after eating, and recurrent vomiting are always dangerous signs. Such symptoms indicate severe inflammation, ulcers, bleeding, and other health problems in the stomach and small intestine.

The presence of bloody stools, tar-black stool coloration, blood or vomit from the stomach after eating, and recurrent vomiting are always dangerous signs. Such symptoms indicate severe inflammation, ulcers, bleeding, and other health problems in the stomach and small intestine. Problem Swallowing, Persistent Fatigue: If you have difficulty swallowing your food, constant throat irritation, unexpected fatigue, feeling weak, or experiencing digestive problems that disturb your sleep or affect your day-to-day functioning, then you may be suffering from chronic acid reflux or lack of nutrition, and possibly even a digestive disorder.

Simple Habits for Better Digestive Health

Maintaining gut health doesn't always require drastic changes. Having a regular mealtime, avoiding overeating and late-night cravings, can help with acidity and bloating. Reducing the amount of fatty and spicy food, processed items, carbonated beverages, and coffee can also help with better digestion in the future. Regular physical activity, drinking enough water, as well as including more fibre products, fruit and vegetables in one's diet is also a good solution for helping your gastrointestinal system.

However, if you experience persistent digestive issues, then it becomes important to address this problem. Most digestive problems can be successfully treated if detected early. The gastroenterologist can advise changes in lifestyle and nutrition, recommend some blood tests, perform an ultrasound, endoscopy or colonoscopy depending on the symptoms.

The digestive system is known for sending out signals when there's a problem. It's wise to heed those signals before things get worse. If you have recurring symptoms or the ones which are gradually worsening then consulting a gastroenterologist is highly recommended.

(By Dr Manish Kumar Tomar, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Medanta-Noida)

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