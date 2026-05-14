This Common Ingredient Feeds Bad Bacteria In The Gut, Warns Gastroenterologist

Sugar is a part of everyday life for many people. From packaged juices and soft drinks to cookies, breakfast cereals and even “healthy” snacks, added sugar quietly makes its way into our daily meals. While an occasional sweet treat is completely fine, experts say having too much added sugar regularly may affect more than just weight gain. It can also impact gut health.

The gut is home to trillions of bacteria, often called the gut microbiome. Some of these bacteria are good for digestion and overall health, while others can create problems when they grow too much. According to health experts, what we eat plays a major role in deciding which bacteria thrive inside the body.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shares an Instagram video talking about one everyday food that may be “feeding bad bacteria” in the gut – added sugar.

In the video, Dr Sethi explains, “High sugar intake disrupts your gut microbiome balance, leading to gas, bloating, and cravings.” He also adds that too much sugar may promote inflammation in the gut lining.

Simply put, when harmful bacteria in the gut get more fuel, the balance inside the digestive system may get disturbed. This can leave people feeling uncomfortable and bloated more often. Some may also notice stronger cravings for sugary foods, creating a cycle that becomes difficult to break.

So, what improves when sugar intake is reduced?

According to Dr Sethi, a few positive changes may include:

A more balanced gut microbiome

Reduced bloating

Fewer cravings

Better digestion overall

The doctor also shares a simple tip for people with a sweet tooth. Instead of reaching for foods loaded with added sugar, he recommends choosing whole fruits with fibre. Fruits naturally contain sugar, but the fibre helps slow digestion and may support gut health better than processed sugary foods.

The takeaway is not to completely fear sugar, but to be more mindful of how much added sugar is entering the diet every day. Small changes, like checking food labels or swapping sugary snacks for fruits, can go a long way toward overall gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.