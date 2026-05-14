In Numbers: How India Banning Most Sugar Exports Affects The World

India has banned most sugar exports with immediate effect, tightening supplies in the global market as concerns grow over lower domestic production and rising price pressure at home.

The restriction will remain in place until September 30, 2026.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has revised sugar's export status from "restricted" to "prohibited", effectively shutting off overseas shipments of raw, white and refined sugar, with limited exceptions.

The move comes as India is expected to see sugar production remain below domestic demand for the second consecutive year, driven by lower sugarcane output in key producing states and weather-related concerns over the next crop cycle.

Following the announcement, global sugar prices moved higher.

What The Ban Covers

The restrictions apply to exports of raw sugar, white sugar and refined sugar under notified HS codes. However, some categories remain exempt. Exports to the United States and the European Union under existing quota commitments will continue.

Shipments under the Advance Authorisation Scheme have also been exempted. Cargo already in the export process can continue if loading had begun before the notification, if shipping documents had already been filed and vessels were stationed at Indian ports, or if consignments had been submitted to customs authorities before the order came into effect. The government has also allowed exports in cases linked to food security requests made through foreign governments.

How Much India Exports

India remains one of the world's largest sugar producers and exporters, second only to Brazil in global rankings. Sugar exports rose rapidly after 2020 and touched a record Rs 45,132 crore in 2022. After that, exports declined to Rs 30,688 crore in 2023, Rs 18,906 crore in 2024 and Rs 18,586 crore in 2025.

The data includes exports of cane or beet sugar, chemically pure sucrose in solid form. Sugar exports have already been falling since the 2022 peak, and the latest restrictions could put additional pressure on export volumes in the coming months.

Who Buys Sugar From India?

The impact will be concentrated outside the West. Since the United States and European Union account for only a small share of India's sugar trade, the exemption for quota exports does little to soften the broader hit.

That means nearly 90 per cent of India's sugar exports are affected. India's biggest buyers are concentrated across Africa, West Asia and South Asia.

In 2026, Somalia was the biggest buyer of Indian sugar with a 17.3 per cent share, followed by Sudan at 15.2 per cent and Djibouti at 11.8 per cent. Other key importers included Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Iran. Together, African countries accounted for a significant share of India's sugar exports.