Liver Health To Blood Sugar Control: Starting Your Day With Raw Amla Can Offer These 5 Benefits

To improve our health, we often turn to expensive medicines and treatments. But sometimes, a remedy may already be sitting in our kitchens. One such easily available superfood is amla, or Indian gooseberry. Although small in size, it is packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants and powerful plant compounds that may help improve skin clarity, support hair health, reduce inflammation and aid digestion.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Loveneet Batra lists the benefits of eating raw amla on an empty stomach every day. She says it is one of the simplest wellness habits that may help the body deal with several common health concerns.

Health benefits of raw amla

Controls Sugar Spikes

One of the biggest benefits of amla is its role in supporting healthy blood sugar levels. The soluble fibre in the fruit dissolves quickly in the body, which helps slow the rate at which sugar is absorbed.

Good For Hair And Skin

Amla is also widely known for its skin benefits. According to the nutritionist, its high Vitamin C content helps the body produce collagen, a protein that keeps the skin firm and healthy.

Supports Digestion

For digestion, amla also works as a natural cleanser. It contains fibre and compounds that may support gut health, improve digestion, and reduce bloating. Eating it on an empty stomach may also help stimulate digestive juices, which can improve how the body processes food throughout the day.

Protects The Body

Another reason amla is considered a superfood is its antioxidant power. Antioxidants help fight oxidative stress in the body, which is linked to inflammation and several chronic health conditions.

Supports Liver Function

According to Batra, amla is also beneficial for the liver. Certain compounds in amla may help the liver carry out its natural detoxification process more effectively. A healthy liver plays a key role in filtering toxins and maintaining overall health.

How To Consume Amla?

While the nutritionist suggests consuming amla raw, it can also be taken in powdered form, as dried fruit, or as juice. It can be eaten as chutney, added to salads, or included in curries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.