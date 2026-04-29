Why Gastroenterologists Recommend Amla Juice On An Empty Stomach For Summer Acidity

Acidity is a common complaint that people make during summers as their digestive system struggles to perform its function. The discomfort caused by acidity and the need to consume antacids and their respective side effects on the gut have turned people to explore natural digestive remedies. One such potent remedy to relieve the discomfort caused by acidity is amla, or Indian gooseberry, juice. Research backs this remedy, as the Food Bioscience journal confirms that MYSAGAM1 isolated from herbal amla juice functions as a probiotic. This means that amla juice, when consumed in a suitable dose on an empty stomach, can offer relief from summer acidity.

Why Acidity Gets Worse During Summer

NDTV spoke to Dr Saroj Dubey, MD (Internal Medicine), Consultant Gastroenterologist, Kailash Hospital, Noida, who says, "During summer, dehydration and excessive sweating disturb acid balance in the stomach. Amla juice taken on an empty stomach helps cool the gut lining, supports digestion, and can naturally reduce acidity."

Here are some ways through which acidity gets worse during summers that you need to keep in mind to avoid experiencing acidity:

Heat and dehydration can wreak havoc on your digestive system, so experiencing acidity becomes common, especially after eating heavy meals.

Irregular eating patterns due to heat-induced changes in appetite can further worsen acidity.

Increased acid production due to erratic patterns of eating can be caused. Because the gut is starved of the nutrients it needs during the day, more and more acids are produced.

What Makes Amla Juice Good For Digestion?

While people generally tend to consume packaged amla juice during summers for hydration and their supposed health benefits. The exact composition of the ingredients used in the packaged version paints a different nutritional picture. The addition of artificial flavours, additives, added sugars, and even green synthetic food colours that give it a bright green hue is damaging your health. You need to read the food label and look for "natural and nature-identical flavouring substances used". This phrase masks the exact flavours that slowly erode the intestinal lining and normal gut functioning when consumed over a long period of time.

Fresh amla juice has the following health benefits that make it ideal for relieving summer acidity:

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which boost immune function and reduce oxidative stress.

Alkalising effect on the stomach, which makes it better for the gut microbiota.

Supports gut lining and enzymes needed for effective digestion.

Why A Gastroenterologist Recommends Drinking It On An Empty Stomach

Dr Shubham Vatsya, MBBS, MD, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, explains, "Amla has a mild alkalising effect and is rich in antioxidants. Consuming diluted amla juice in the morning can help neutralise excess stomach acid and improve gut metabolism during hot weather."

Basically, consuming amla juice can help to a certain extent, as it can result in the following:

Better absorption, as the stomach needs maximum hydration to kickstart the day on the right note.

Helps reset stomach acid, whose levels fluctuate greatly when heat stress occurs.

Supports bile secretion and metabolism, which are negatively impacted when extreme temperatures are the norm, especially during a heatwave.

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains How Watermelon Consumption Affects Post-Meal Bloating

How Amla Juice Helps Control Acid Reflux

Amla juice helps control acid reflux, which is behind full-blown acidity issues; it can help through the following mechanisms:

Reduces inflammation, which worsens acidity.

Prevents excess acid buildup, which can prolong acidity.

Soothes heartburn naturally, which can occur when acids build up and start causing discomfort.

Best Way To Consume Amla Juice

Amla juice should be consumed in an ideal manner by otherwise healthy individuals in fresh form to yield maximum health benefits.

The ideal timing is on an empty stomach in the morning, but the quantity should be decided based on tolerance levels.

If you are using amla juice concentrate, then dilution is necessary to make sure the properties in amla juice are absorbed in the right manner.

The safe dose that can be consumed daily should be individualised, as people need to consider their current nutritional intake, environmental demand, and how much amla juice they can tolerate.

Also Read: Curd vs Kombucha: Which Provides A Better Probiotic Boost For Digestion?

Who Should Avoid Amla Juice?

Like most natural remedies, amla juice is no different, as consuming the packaged version or in the wrong way can have the opposite effect on your gut. Here are some parameters that people need to keep in mind while consuming amla juice, as their health impact may differ:

People with low blood sugar should speak to a nutritionist for the right approach.

Those with chronic gastritis should avoid amla juice altogether, as the acidic build-up can cause severe discomfort.

Note: The key to drinking amla juice is to practise moderation and pay attention to what medical professionals say based on your medical report and nutritional needs.

Amla juice has gut health benefits, specifically in reducing acidity in summers. The consistency and balance with your overall diet, along with expert consultation, can yield even better results.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.