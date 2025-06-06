Beat Acidity This Summer With These Nutritionist-Recommended Foods

As the summer temperatures continue to rise, acidity spikes can be a common occurrence. It happens when your stomach produces too much acid, which causes a sharp burn in your throat or chest. When you develop acidity, also called heartburn, your stomach acid flows to the food pipe, irritating the lining. When acidity strikes, you might be tempted to drink cold drinks for immediate relief. But it can make the problem worse, making you feel bloated and nauseous. But fret not. You need not skip going out in the sun, as nutritionist Loveneet Batra has some useful tips for you.

In her latest Instagram entry, Lovneet Batra shares four cooling foods that will help you keep acidity at bay. “Struggling with acidity in the heat? Add these 4 cooling foods to your day and beat the burn this summer. Save this for your next meal plan!” reads her side note. Let's take a look.

Top 4 foods to beat acidity in summer

1. Mint tea

According to Lovneet Batra, mint not only comes with refreshing and cooling properties, but the menthol in it relaxes your gut muscles, easing the digestion process and reducing acidity. The best time to consume mint tea is after a meal, especially post-lunch or dinner.

2. Broccoli sprouts

Packed with vitamin C and K, with a rich source of fibre and antioxidants, broccoli sprouts help in detoxifying your body, boost immunity, support good gut health and flush out toxins. Loveneet Batra recommends having them with a meal, adding them to your lunch or dinner bowls and not on an empty stomach.

3. Bael juice

Bael aka wood apple, also contains detoxifying elements that soothe the stomach and treat acidity. They, too, must be consumed alongside a meal. Squeeze 30 ml of bael in diluted water and sip the drink early morning before breakfast.

4. Aloe vera

This natural acid relief formula coats and heals your stomach lining gently. Consuming unsweetened aloe vera juice 15-20 minutes before meals can work wonders for your body.

Add these foods to your diet today to beat acidity this summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.