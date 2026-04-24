All Indians Are Prediabetic Unless Proven Otherwise, Says Apollo Doctor: Why Prevention Must Begin Early

There is an increase in the number of diabetes cases in India, and many medical professionals have come to the conclusion that prediabetes could be affecting most people without their knowledge. The statement that all Indians are considered prediabetic unless proved otherwise, is indeed a matter of great concern. Prediabetes goes undetected until it results in some complication due to its gradual progression.

It would be tough for any parent to imagine that their child would have to suffer through such serious consequences as kidney failure requiring dialysis treatment, or losing vision due to retinal damage, or worse, having limbs amputated. It is particularly worrisome as there is an increase in the incidence of prediabetes among younger individuals, making prevention more important than ever.

Diabetes Prevention Starts Before Birth

The prevention of diabetes does not have to begin when a person reaches adulthood. Rather, it starts earlier, even from the moment the child is still within the womb. It is important to recognise that the health of the mother will significantly affect the health of her child.

Before conceiving, women need to be mindful of their health, especially their weight and stress levels. The chances of developing gestational diabetes among obese mothers and those who have issues with their metabolism can lead to prediabetes and diabetes among their children in the future.

Also Read: Diagnosed With Prediabetes? Should You Be Worried? 8 Tips To Reverse It Naturally

The Role of Parenting and Early Habits

Parents play an important role in instilling good practices in their children. Over a lifetime, from early age to adulthood, habits play a vital role in overall wellbeing.

A child should breastfeed to have a good basis in life when it comes to metabolism. In their lifetime, they should have good meals prepared at home as opposed to eating junk food. Parents should instil in their children the importance of exercising as well as participating in games and any form of physical activity.

It is important to also emphasise mental wellbeing in order to avoid health risks in the future. There are many stresses that children face today.

Lifestyle and Diet Recommendations

A carefully planned diet becomes very important in the prevention of diabetes. The diet does not involve any deprivation but making consistent, thoughtful choices.

Protein should be included in each meal. Some good sources of protein include egg white, chicken, fish, lentils, and paneer. In order to properly manage blood sugar levels, one should start the meal with protein and then eat carbs such as rice or chapati.

Instead of having big meals, eat smaller meals throughout the day. This approach would help to ensure that your energy levels are steady, and your blood sugar does not spike unexpectedly.

Consuming fibre foods such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grains will play an important role in maintaining good health. Fibre helps to regulate blood sugar and supports overall digestive health.

Additionally, minimising consumption of processed and packed foods should be encouraged since such foods contain high levels of refined sugar and unhealthy fats, which lead to insulin resistance.

Also Read: Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) vs HbA1c: Which Test Is More Reliable For Diagnosing Diabetes?

Managing Stress and Sleep

Stress has now become a part of our everyday lives, regardless of our age group. The pressures that students face in schools or employees in workplaces often tend to take their toll on our metabolism.

It is very important for us to recognise stress at an early stage and be able to deal with it calmly instead of reacting to it rashly. We may choose to indulge in meditation or relaxation techniques to manage stress effectively.

Sleeping is yet another important factor that gets overlooked. Proper sleep ensures that the body's hormone level is regulated and that the blood glucose levels are maintained within normal parameters. Maintaining a proper sleep pattern for a sufficient number of hours can be very helpful in avoiding disease.

Staying healthy does not mean that one must resort to drastic actions. It means making simple changes in everyday life, which will help avoid health complications. Mindful eating, physical activity, stress management, and sleep can prevent diabetes and overall well-being.

(By Dr. Akila Mani, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, Chennai)

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