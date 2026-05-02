Dark Patches On Skin May Indicate Prediabetes? Tips To Stop Progression

Not all skin changes are cosmetic. Sometimes, they can be early warning signs of what is happening inside your body. One such sign is the appearance of dark, velvety patches on the skin, often linked to prediabetes. Recognising these signs early can help prevent the progression to full-blown type 2 diabetes. Dark patches associated with prediabetes are medically known as Acanthosis Nigricans, according to a study on Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research for doctors, this condition is a key cutaneous marker of underlying insulin resistance, often appearing before the onset of Type 2 diabetes

What Are These Dark Patches?

These patches are commonly associated with a condition called acanthosis nigricans. They typically appear as:

Dark, thickened skin

Velvety texture

Commonly on the neck, underarms, groin, or elbows

While they are not harmful on their own, they can signal underlying metabolic issues.

Also read: Diagnosed With Prediabetes? Should You Be Worried? 8 Tips To Reverse It Naturally

How Are They Linked To Prediabetes?

The connection lies in insulin resistance. When your body becomes resistant to insulin, it produces more of it to compensate. High insulin levels can stimulate skin cells to grow faster, leading to these darkened patches. This makes acanthosis nigricans an early visible marker of metabolic imbalance.

Other Signs Of Prediabetes

In addition to skin changes, watch for:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Unexplained fatigue

Slight weight gain, especially around the abdomen

However, many people with prediabetes may not have noticeable symptoms, which is why regular screening is important.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

You may be at greater risk if you:

Are overweight or obese

Have a family history of diabetes

Lead a sedentary lifestyle

Have high blood pressure or cholesterol

Can It Be Reversed?

The good news is that prediabetes is often reversible with timely intervention. Prediabetes is often reversible with timely intervention, and the key lies in adopting healthier lifestyle habits such as improving your diet by focusing on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while reducing sugary and processed foods; staying physically active with at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days to boost insulin sensitivity and manage weight; maintaining a healthy weight since even modest weight loss can significantly lower the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes; and monitoring your blood sugar regularly through check-ups to track progress and catch any early signs of worsening. Dark patches on the skin may be more than a cosmetic concern. They can serve as an early warning sign of prediabetes and insulin resistance.

Also read: Prediabetes Is Often Silent, But Don't Ignore These Subtle Symptoms

The key is not to ignore them. With the right lifestyle changes and medical guidance, it is possible to stop or even reverse the progression to type 2 diabetes. Sometimes, your skin speaks before your body shows symptoms. Listening early can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information