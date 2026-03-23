Amla Juice vs Wheatgrass Juice: Which Is Better For Fatty Liver Disease?

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, affects nearly one in three Indians, driven by the unique thin-fat phenotype. According to the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver, this occurs because people may appear lean on the outside but carry dangerous levels of visceral fat around their organs. The thin-fat body type is a reality for the modern Indian professional, as their liver is under attack from consuming a diet that is rich in refined carbohydrates (refined flour and hidden sugars), they lack the desired physical activity because of their sedentary desk jobs, and they experience high stress levels on a daily basis. One way to lower your chances of developing NAFLD is to make dietary choices that can have a positive impact on your liver health. This is where introducing juices that might flush out the hidden fat suffocating your liver cells might prove helpful, depending on your body's internal well-being.

Two such powerhouses are amla (Indian gooseberry) juice and wheatgrass juice. To know which of these can work for you, you need to look at their unique nutritional profile and their ability to enhance your overall liver function.

The Comparison Between Amla And Wheatgrass Juice

When these two juices are compared, firstly, amla is not just a berry; it is a liver health booster. Modern research, including a notable study published in the Journal of Medicinal Foods, highlights that amla extract significantly reduces total cholesterol and triglycerides in patients who are dealing with liver health issues. It contains a strong dose of vitamin C that is nearly 20 times that of an orange and a unique profile of tannins that specifically target the accumulation of harmful particles.

On the other hand, wheatgrass juice is often termed "green blood" due to its 70% chlorophyll content; it acts as a potent alkalizing agent. Clinical observations in journals like the International Journal of Chemical Studies suggest that regular consumption can help normalize elevated liver enzymes, which are the tell-tale markers of liver inflammation.

It is particularly valued for its ability to clear the metabolic fog that is associated with sluggish liver function.

Amla juice and wheatgrass juice (Image is for the representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

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Health Benefits Of Amla And Wheatgrass Juice

Amla juice, when extracted through the cold-press process, can actively fight the accumulation of visceral fat around the organs. Here are the following health benefits when consumed in the desired dose and in a controlled manner:

Lipid management, as it can effectively lower bad cholesterol while boosting good cholesterol.

Blood sugar stability, as it is high in soluble fiber and polyphenols, helps improve glycemic control, preventing the liver from converting excess sugar into fat.

Oxidative stress relief, as it can neutralize free radicals that lead to liver cell scarring (fibrosis).

Budget-friendly accessibility, as it is readily available and traditionally rooted in Indian diets, makes it a sustainable long-term habit.

Wheatgrass juice has the ability to regulate enzymes that are needed for better liver health, and cold-pressed wheatgrass juice can have the following health benefits:

Cellular detoxification, as it has high chlorophyll content, aids the liver's Phase II detox pathways to flush out environmental toxins.

Enzyme support, as it helps in reducing hepatic inflammation by bringing down high levels of enzymes that can affect liver function.

Hemoglobin boost, as it is structurally similar to human hemoglobin, helps improve red blood cell counts and oxygenation.

Immune modulation is rich in bioflavonoids that strengthen the body's internal defense mechanisms.

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Which One Is Better?

Both juices offer wide-ranging health benefits, while amla juice can help with a fatty liver to a certain extent. The clinical evidence supporting its ability to specifically reduce liver lipids and combat the thin-fat Indian body type is more than wheatgrass juice. However, for a more effective approach, you need to mix approximately 15 ml of amla juice with 15 ml of wheatgrass juice in warm water on an empty stomach, but only for it to be consumed by healthy adults whose digestive system tolerates strong juices in a healthy manner.

Note: People who have not consumed either of these juices should consult a nutritionist or dietician to be safe and be aware of their potential side effects on their system.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.