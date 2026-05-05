Can Drinking Alkaline Water Improve Hydration and Reduce Acidity? Benefits And Side Effects Explained

Alkaline water is gaining popularity due to its higher pH level and additional minerals. The promise of it providing increased hydration and reducing acidity is rooted in science but with some caveats. Research published in Advances in Redox Research suggests that the water has been created through the process of electrolysis, along with its elevated pH and reduced oxidation-reduction potential, and offers unique health benefits. But there is some division regarding the type of alkaline water available in the market and the one being researched under the microscope.

This means that people who are drinking alkaline water daily need to make sure their bottle is providing its claimed benefits. But to know for sure, people need to understand how alkaline water is made, and especially who can benefit from it. As it does have side effects for a certain group of people, the nuance needs to be understood.

What Is Alkaline Water?

Alkaline water is prepared via the process of electrolysis, which increases the pH to 8 and 9, which are higher than that of water. The pH level is a number that measures how acidic or alkaline a substance is on an approximate scale of 0 to 14.

Normal drinking water has a pH of 7, and your kidneys and lungs need a pH of 7.35 to 7.45 for normal functioning.

The minerals present in alkaline water can vary based on the label of the packaged alkaline water. Namely, calcium, potassium, magnesium, or iron determines the pH of alkaline water.

How Does Alkaline Water Affect the Body?

The most popular belief behind alkaline water is that it helps to neutralise the acid in your stomach. But the research says otherwise, as it can only promote a balanced internal pH, which is beneficial in counteracting the effects of an acid-heavy diet.

Research published in the Advances in Redox journal suggests that alkaline water does have a higher antioxidant count when compared with normal drinking water.

Note: Your body's ability to absorb the beneficial properties of alkaline water depends on the level of physical activity that an individual performs daily. Advances in the Redox journal suggest that it is specifically beneficial for athletes and physically active individuals.

Can Alkaline Water Improve Hydration?

Alkaline water can improve hydration, but only for those who can absorb its mineral and alkaline nature without any side effects. Research published in the Quarterly Journal of Sport and Exercise Sciences details that mineralisation and alkalisation properties of mineral water are important factors influencing acid-base balance and hydration in athletes. But those who have a sedentary lifestyle should not be switching their bottle of normal drinking water anytime soon.

Alkaline water could prove beneficial for athletes who practise high-intensity exercises regularly, but their internal body condition can influence how much exactly is necessary.

Does Alkaline Water Reduce Acidity Or Acid Reflux?

There is a stark difference between stomach acid and the body's overall acidity when it comes to understanding the impact of consuming alkaline water. Research only points to it lowering overall body acidity; it doesn't have any impact on stomach acid.

Note: People who have sensitive stomachs should avoid drinking alkaline water, as it can worsen the acidity issue. It is best to consult a medical professional for the right way to make the switch.

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Potential Benefits Of Alkaline Water

Alkaline water does have potential health benefits, but there are specific details behind each of them. This type of water can support the body in the following ways:

It may support hydration for athletes with high physical activity levels.

It may help with occasional acid reflux, which is not a one-size-fits-all solution. An individualised approach is necessary for the consumption of alkaline water.

It is popular among athletes, but there are no large data pool studies; the research is limited and needs further investigation to show long-term health benefits.

Note: Drinking alkaline water is a supportive measure, not a reason to eliminate drinking water from your routine.

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Side Effects And Risks Of Drinking Alkaline Water

Even though alkaline water is supposed to help with gastrointestinal disorders when consumed in a controlled manner, the research published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine suggests otherwise. As alkaline water can have certain side effects attached to it:

Disruption of stomach acid is possible, which can disturb the normal digestive functioning.

Risk for kidney patients, as their ability to metabolise alkaline water is reduced.

A possible mineral imbalance can happen, which can pose side effects that can differ according to the excess quantity of the mineral.

Overconsumption concerns can happen, which can manifest as lethargy, weakness, difficulty walking, and vomiting.

Who Should Avoid Alkaline Water?

Alkaline water should be avoided by people who have pre-existing medical conditions such as:

Those with kidney disease, as the kidneys can't filter through the alkaline nature of the liquid if it is consumed in large quantities.

Those on certain medications can suffer from interference with their intended effect on the body.

Children and the elderly (without advice) should not be drinking alkaline water, as their bodies are developing and weaker, respectively, to handle the processing of the increased mineral intake.

Is Alkaline Water Better Than Regular Water?

Alkaline water can be better than regular water, but should not replace it. People need to balance their intake after a doctor consultation that takes their medical history into account. Their body should be able to process the high pH and added minerals. Cost is another factor that can influence this choice, but if it is to be made based on its health benefits, then caution needs to be exercised.

Clean and safe drinking water needs to be the norm, but the reality is that filtering units need to be cleaned thoroughly to make sure their water is clean.

How Much Alkaline Water Is Safe To Drink?

Alkaline water is safe to drink, but not when you haven't consumed it at all. You can dilute it in normal drinking water, and knowing when to stop is necessary. If you experience any side effects, then stop immediately. The exact dose can only be determined by a medical professional.

So, it can be said that alkaline water has limited health benefits and serious side effects. It is better, before making the switch, to take medical advice and determine whether you need to consume alkaline water or not.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.