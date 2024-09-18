Is Black Alkaline Water Actually Good For Us?

While black alkaline water is safe to drink & may provide some benefits due to its mineral content

Black alkaline water is regular water that has been infused with minerals like fulvic acid, which gives it a distinct black colour and increases its pH to make it more alkaline. Fulvic acid is a compound found in soil, plants, and rocks, known for its potential health benefits, such as improving nutrient absorption and providing antioxidant properties. The water's alkalinity is believed to neutralise acids in the body, promoting hydration and balance. It is marketed as a health drink, claiming benefits like detoxification, improved digestion, and better hydration due to its mineral-rich content. Read on as we discuss some of its benefits.

Benefits of black alkaline water

1. Rich in minerals and nutrients

Black alkaline water contains minerals such as fulvic acid, a compound found in soil, plants, and rocks. Fulvic acid is rich in trace minerals, electrolytes, and amino acids, which are essential for various bodily functions. These nutrients help improve nutrient absorption in the body, allowing cells to utilise vitamins and minerals more efficiently.

2. Enhanced hydration

Due to its alkaline nature and mineral content, black alkaline water is believed to provide better hydration than regular water. The presence of electrolytes helps maintain fluid balance in the body, which is particularly important after physical exertion or during dehydration. The higher pH of alkaline water may help the body retain fluids more effectively, keeping you hydrated for longer periods.

3. Antioxidant properties

Fulvic acid, one of the key components in black alkaline water, has antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can damage cells and contribute to aging and diseases such as cancer. By consuming black alkaline water, you may benefit from these antioxidant effects, which can help protect cells from oxidative stress.

4. Improved digestion and detoxification

Fulvic acid has been linked to better digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This can enhance digestion and nutrient absorption, contributing to a healthier gut microbiome. Additionally, fulvic acid is believed to support the body's natural detoxification processes by binding to toxins and heavy metals, helping to eliminate them through urine and sweat. As a result, black alkaline water may aid in cleansing the body of harmful substances, promoting better digestive and liver health.

5. Potential to balance body pH

By consuming alkaline water, some claim that it helps restore a more balanced pH level in the body, preventing the harmful effects of an overly acidic diet. While the body regulates its pH naturally, drinking alkaline water might provide temporary relief from acid-related conditions and improve overall well-being for those with a more acidic dietary pattern.

6. Boosts immune system

The combination of fulvic acid, trace minerals, and antioxidants in black alkaline water can help strengthen the immune system. The minerals support cellular health and immune function, while the antioxidants reduce oxidative stress, both of which are essential for maintaining strong immunity. Regular consumption of black alkaline water may help the body fight off infections, speed up recovery from illnesses, and improve overall immune response.

While black alkaline water is safe to drink and may provide some benefits due to its mineral content and fulvic acid, the health claims surrounding it are not strongly supported by scientific evidence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.