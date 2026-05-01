Can Drinking More Water Prevent Kidney Stones? Study Says No. See What Really Helps

For years, people prone to kidney stones have been told one simple rule: drink more water. Hydration has long been considered the cornerstone of prevention, based on the idea that increased fluid intake dilutes urine and prevents stone-forming minerals from crystallising. However, a new study published in The Lancet in 2026 is now questioning whether this advice is enough.

The research found that even when individuals increased their water intake significantly, it did not necessarily reduce the recurrence of kidney stones. This finding challenges conventional wisdom and suggests that hydration alone may not be the silver bullet it was once thought to be.

Kidney stones, hard deposits of minerals and salts that form in the kidneys, are a growing global health concern. They are known for causing intense pain and have a high recurrence rate. According to health experts, nearly half of those who develop a kidney stone may experience another within a decade.

So, if drinking more water isn't enough, what actually works? The answer lies in a more comprehensive approach to kidney health.

What The New Study Found

The recent large-scale randomised trial published in The Lancet followed over 1,600 individuals with a history of kidney stones. Participants were encouraged, and even incentivised, to increase their fluid intake. Surprisingly, the results showed no significant reduction in kidney stone recurrence among those who drank more fluids compared to those who did not.

One key reason may be that many participants still did not achieve the recommended urine output needed to effectively dilute stone-forming substances. Experts generally advise producing at least 2.5 litres of urine daily to reduce risk. This highlights an important distinction: simply drinking more water does not guarantee adequate hydration or effective prevention.

Why Hydration Still Matters, But Isn't Enough

The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste and balancing fluids in the body. When urine becomes concentrated, minerals such as calcium, oxalate, and uric acid can crystallise and form stones. Hydration helps dilute these substances, but it works best when combined with other preventive measures.

Research shows that low fluid intake is only one of several risk factors. Diet, salt intake, and metabolic conditions also significantly influence stone formation. In other words, drinking water is necessary, but not sufficient.

Diet Plays A Bigger Role Than You Think

Emerging evidence suggests that dietary habits may be just as important, if not more so, than hydration alone. A review published in the Annals of Internal Medicine highlights several effective strategies:

Reduce sodium intake: High salt levels increase calcium excretion in urine

High salt levels increase calcium excretion in urine Maintain adequate calcium intake: Contrary to popular belief, low calcium diets may increase risk

Contrary to popular belief, low calcium diets may increase risk Limit animal protein: Excess protein raises uric acid levels

Excess protein raises uric acid levels Avoid high-oxalate foods in excess: Such as spinach and beets (Prevention)

These dietary adjustments help regulate the chemical composition of urine, making it less likely for crystals to form.

The Role Of Medication And Medical Conditions

For people with recurrent kidney stones, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough. Doctors often prescribe medications tailored to the type of stone:

Potassium citrate: Helps alkalinise urine and prevent crystal formation

Helps alkalinise urine and prevent crystal formation Thiazide diuretics: Reduce calcium levels in urine

Reduce calcium levels in urine Allopurinol: Lowers uric acid production

Underlying conditions such as dehydration, obesity, or metabolic disorders can also increase risk. Addressing these factors is essential for long-term prevention.

How Much Water Is Actually Enough?

Experts still recommend staying well-hydrated, but with a focus on outcomes rather than intake alone. Instead of aiming for a fixed number of glasses, the goal should be to produce sufficient urine output. Pale or light-yellow urine is often used as a simple indicator of proper hydration.

Most guidelines suggest consuming enough fluids to produce around 2-2.5 litres of urine daily. However, individual needs vary depending on climate, activity level, and health status, especially in hot countries like India, where fluid loss through sweating is higher.

The Bigger Picture: A Holistic Approach

The takeaway from the latest research is clear: kidney stone prevention requires a multi-pronged strategy.

This includes:

Adequate hydration

Balanced diet with controlled sodium and protein

Maintaining healthy body weight

Regular medical check-ups

Personalised treatment for recurrent cases

The kidneys, which filter waste and maintain fluid balance, rely on a combination of these factors to function optimally. The belief that "more water equals fewer kidney stones" is now being re-evaluated. While hydration remains a key part of prevention, it is not a standalone solution. The latest study underscores the importance of looking beyond water intake and focusing on urine output, diet, and overall health.

For those at risk, the best approach is a personalised plan that combines hydration with dietary changes and, when needed, medical treatment. In kidney stone prevention, balance, not excess, is what truly makes the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.