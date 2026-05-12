Nutritionist Reveals Why You Should Drink 2 Glasses of Water Every Morning

Water plays an important role in nearly every function of the human body. It regulates temperature, supports digestion, and helps maintain energy levels and brain function.

Yet despite its importance, many people do not pay attention to drinking enough water, especially in the morning after waking up.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain says that drinking water first thing in the morning can make a big difference in how you feel during the day. In a video shared on Instagram, she explains that even something as simple as drinking two glasses of water after waking up can help improve mood, focus, and overall health.

"Best way to start your day is doing this every morning," her Instagram caption reads.

According to her, the first benefit is better digestion. When you drink water in the morning, it "wakes up" your stomach and helps your body get ready to digest food. It prepares your gut to process the food ahead and can actually improve bowel movements, helping relieve constipation because of an effect known as the gastrocolic reflex.

Second, it can help you feel fresher and more focused. After sleeping for several hours, the body becomes slightly dehydrated. This can make you feel sleepy, confused, or low on energy. Drinking water in the morning can improve cognitive function and increase focus and alertness.

She explains that drinking water first thing in the morning helps the brain function better because it reduces cortisol levels by 30 percent. This also reduces “brain fog” and improves alertness, helping you start your day with greater clarity.

Third, it helps rehydrate your body after a night of sleep. Jain explains that while sleeping, your body still loses water. This can sometimes cause tiredness, muscle cramps, or a heavy feeling in the morning.

Drinking water helps replace this lost fluid and makes you feel more active and refreshed. It may also help stabilise energy and mood throughout the day.

"So don't forget to drink at least two glasses of water in the morning," Jain says.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.