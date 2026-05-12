Indian Woman Warns Of Rs 3.75 Lakh Fine Over Picking Fallen Mango In Singapore, Post Stuns Internet

An Indian woman living in Singapore has gone viral after sharing a surprising warning about the country's strict public property laws. In a post on X, Priyanka Sinha claimed that even picking up a fallen mango from a public tree in Singapore could lead to a hefty fine of up to SGD 5,000, roughly Rs 3.5 lakh.

Her post quickly grabbed attention online, especially among Indian users who were stunned by the idea of being penalised for collecting fruit lying on the ground. Sharing her experience, Sinha explained that fruit-bearing trees planted in public spaces are considered government property, and residents are generally not allowed to pluck or collect fruits from them without permission.

Watch the video here:

The warning sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users comparing the situation to India, where roadside fruit trees are often freely accessed by locals. Several people joked that such a rule would be impossible to enforce in Indian cities, while others said the post reflected Singapore's reputation for maintaining strict civic discipline and public order.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) Trees, on its website, notes: "Trees, including their fruit, which are located on State land belong to the State. NParks manages most of the trees on State land. Members of the public who wish to pluck fruit from trees, or collect fruit that has dropped from trees on State land should approach NParks for permission. Those who pluck or collect fruit in a public park without permission can be fined up to $5,000 under the Parks and Trees Act. Those who do so in a nature reserve or a national park can be fined up to $50,000, and/or imprisoned for up to 6 months."

Many users felt the mango fine sounded excessive, while others pointed out that Singapore's strict enforcement is precisely what keeps public spaces orderly and well-maintained.

One user joked, "What if our pet animals can help to collect?", to which another user replied, "In Singapore, pets are treated as an extension of the owner. If your pet collects fruit from a public tree, you are legally considered to have "caused or permitted" the act."

A third user commented, "OMG! My India is the best."

Notably, Singapore is known globally for its tough regulations related to cleanliness, vandalism, littering, and misuse of public property. The city-state imposes heavy fines for a range of civic violations, which authorities say helps maintain its image as one of the cleanest and safest countries in the world.