Can Eating Tomatoes Trigger Acid Reflux? Here's What You Need To Know

From the tangy base of your favorite pasta sauces to the refreshing slices in your salads, tomatoes are a staple in the Indian kitchen. While they are packed with antioxidants like lycopene and essential vitamins, for many, this tomato comes with a literal "burn." If you have ever felt a burning sensation in your chest after a bowl of tomato soup, you aren't alone. But why exactly does this healthy superfood trigger gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux? According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, tomatoes and tomato-based products are common triggers for acid reflux. Due to their high natural acidity, tomatoes can increase stomach acid levels and aggravate symptoms, though individual tolerance varies. What is the science behind why tomatoes might be the culprit behind your heartburn and how you can manage it.

Why Tomatoes Are A Trigger

The primary reason tomatoes may cause acidity for those with sensitive stomachs is their high acidic content. Tomatoes contain both malic acid and citric acid, which can significantly increase the production of gastric acid in your stomach.

Consumption of highly acidic foods can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES). This is the muscle valve that acts as a gatekeeper between your oesophagus and stomach. When it relaxes inappropriately, stomach acid leaks upward, causing that familiar burning sensation. The acids in tomatoes can prompt the stomach to produce even more acid than necessary to break down food, leading to an overflow effect.

Also read: Heart Health To Simple Detox, 6 Health Benefits Of Tomatoes Or Tamatar Explained

Raw vs. Cooked: Is There a Difference?

You might have found that cooked or processed tomatoes think ketchups, purees, and concentrated sauces are worse than raw ones. According to a study published in Advances in Nutrition, processing tomatoes often concentrates on the acid levels. Furthermore, many tomato-based dishes (like pizza or pasta) often include other triggers like garlic, onions, and oil, creating a "perfect storm" for reflux.

Smart Ways To Enjoy Tomatoes Without The Burn

You don't necessarily have to banish tomatoes from your pantry forever. If you love your tomato in your salad but hate the reflux, try these simple tweaks:

Moderation is Key: Instead of a tomato-heavy curry, use them as a secondary ingredient. Small amounts are often tolerated for the better.

Choose Seedless: Most of the acid is concentrated in the seeds and the skin. Deseeding your tomatoes before cooking can make a noticeable difference.

Pair with Alkaline Foods: Balance the acidity by pairing tomatoes with "cooling" or alkaline foods like cucumbers, leafy greens, or root vegetables.

Watch the Timing: Avoid eating tomatoes (or any acidic food) at least 2-3 hours before lying down or going to bed.

Also read: From Walnuts To Tomatoes: Nutritionist Shares 5 Foods For 5 Common Skin Problems

While tomatoes are nutritional powerhouses, your body's reaction to them is unique. If you notice a consistent pattern of discomfort every time you consume them, it might be time to scale back. If your acid reflux is persistent and occurs more than twice a week, it is best to consult a gastroenterologist to rule out chronic GERD or other digestive issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.