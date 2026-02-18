From Walnuts To Tomatoes: Nutritionist Shares 5 Foods For 5 Common Skin Problems

A balanced diet and proper hydration often lead to healthy, glowing skin. However, concerns such as pigmentation, dryness, and UV damage, among others, may require special attention. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra revealed how these issues can be significantly influenced by traditional Ayurvedic wisdom and modern nutrition. She wrote, “Healthy, glowing skin is not just about creams or facials – what you eat daily has a huge impact on hydration, pigmentation, UV damage, and acne,” adding, “Here are 5 simple foods that can make a visible difference when included consistently.”

According to her, these five specific foods can target five common skin issues, outlining dietary solutions for various dermatological concerns.

4 Walnuts A Day Keep Dryness Away

Highlighting the benefits of walnuts for dry skin, Lovneet Batra notes that they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, zinc, and antioxidants, which help combat dryness. Hence, they “help maintain skin hydration from within. Daily intake supports your skin's lipid barrier, preventing dryness and flakiness.”

1 Amla A Day Keeps Pigmentation Away

The nutritionist reveals that amla, packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, helps protect against oxidative stress that can cause dark spots and uneven skin tone. She recommends regular intake to support brighter, more even-toned skin.

1 Tomato A Day Keeps UV Damage Away

According to Batra, tomatoes help guard against UV damage as they are rich in lycopene, a potent antioxidant that protects skin cells from UV-induced damage. She shares, “Eating tomato daily supports your skin's natural defence against sun stress.”

1 Beetroot A Day Keeps Pale Skin Away

The expert advocates the daily consumption of beetroot to improve skin complexion. According to her, beetroot, being high in iron, folate, and betalains, “enhances circulation and oxygen delivery to the skin.” She explains that by improving circulation, beetroot consumption can potentially lead to healthier-looking skin. “This helps restore a natural, healthy glow and prevents dull, pale-looking skin,” she adds.

1 Cup Spearmint Tea A Day Keeps Acne Away

Spearmint tea is frequently recommended as a natural remedy for hormonal acne, particularly in women. The nutritionist says it has anti-androgenic properties that may help reduce hormonal acne. She adds, “Drinking a cup daily can support clearer skin, especially for those prone to breakouts.”

However, spearmint tea should be avoided by those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive due to its hormonal effects.

The post ends with a pro tip from the nutritionist, which reads, “Consistency matters more than quantity. Pair these foods with hydration, balanced meals, and good sleep for optimal skin health.”

