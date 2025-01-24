Why Are Citrus Fruits Considered Healthy?

Citrus fruits are a group of fruits that belong to the genus Citrus and are known for their bright colours, tangy flavours, and rich aroma. Common examples include oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, tangerines, and pomelos. They are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, fibre, and essential minerals like potassium and magnesium. Citrus fruits are low in calories, making them a healthy addition to any diet. They are renowned for their ability to boost immunity, promote skin health, and support overall well-being due to their dense nutrient profile. Keep reading as we discuss in detail the many benefits of adding citrus fruits to your diet.

10 Health benefits of citrus fruits

1. Boosts immunity

Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system by stimulating white blood cell production. This helps the body fight infections, reduce inflammation, and recover from illnesses faster.

2. Improves skin health

Vitamin C in citrus fruits promotes collagen production, which maintains skin elasticity and prevents wrinkles. Additionally, the antioxidants in these fruits protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and pollution.

3. Supports heart health

Citrus fruits contain flavonoids, such as hesperidin, which help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and improve good cholesterol (HDL) levels. Their high potassium content also helps regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Aids digestion

The fibre in citrus fruits, especially in oranges and grapefruits, promotes healthy digestion by preventing constipation and supporting the growth of good gut bacteria. Their acidic nature also stimulates digestive enzymes for better nutrient absorption.

5. Enhances hydration

Citrus fruits have high water content, making them excellent for staying hydrated. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining energy levels, regulating body temperature, and supporting organ function.

6. Reduces risk of kidney stones

The citric acid in citrus fruits, particularly lemons and limes, prevents the formation of calcium oxalate crystals, which are a primary cause of kidney stones. Drinking citrus juice can also increase urine citrate levels, further reducing the risk.

7. Promotes weight loss

Citrus fruits are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management. The fibre helps keep you full for longer, reducing cravings and promoting portion control.

8. Protects against anaemia

While citrus fruits do not contain much iron, their high vitamin C content enhances the absorption of non-heme iron (plant-based iron) from other foods, reducing the risk of iron-deficiency anaemia.

9. Lowers inflammation

The antioxidants and bioactive compounds in citrus fruits, like flavonoids and carotenoids, combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation. This helps prevent chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

10. May lower cancer risk

Citrus fruits are rich in plant compounds such as limonoids and flavonoids, which have been shown to exhibit anti-cancer properties. Regular consumption may lower the risk of certain cancers, such as oesophageal, stomach, and colon cancer, by reducing free radical damage and inhibiting tumour growth.

Citrus fruits are not only delicious but also offer a wide array of health benefits, making them an essential part of a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.