Early Diagnosis Of GERD & Lifestyle Changes Can Help In Management; Here's How

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a chronic digestive disorder where stomach acid or bile frequently flows back into the oesophagus, irritating its lining. This backward flow, known as acid reflux, causes symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, chest discomfort, and difficulty swallowing. If left unmanaged, GERD can lead to more serious complications. In many cases, adopting targeted lifestyle changes can significantly improve symptoms and help manage GERD more effectively alongside or even in place of medications. Below we share lifestyle changes to better manage GERD.

10 Lifestyle changes to help manage GERD

1. Eat smaller, more frequent meals

Large meals can put pressure on the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), making reflux more likely. Instead of three heavy meals, aim for smaller, more frequent portions throughout the day. This approach helps reduce stomach pressure and supports better digestion, which can lower the chances of acid backing up.

2. Avoid trigger foods and beverages

Certain foods such as spicy dishes, chocolate, caffeine, fatty foods, citrus fruits, tomatoes, and carbonated drinks can aggravate GERD symptoms. Identifying and eliminating personal triggers can provide significant relief and reduce flare-ups.

3. Don't Lie down after eating

Lying down immediately after a meal can allow stomach acid to easily move up into the oesophagus. It's best to wait at least 2–3 hours after eating before lying down or going to bed. Staying upright helps gravity do its part in digestion and reduces reflux episodes.

4. Elevate the head of your bed

Raising the head of your bed by 6 to 8 inches can help prevent nighttime reflux. This angle uses gravity to keep acid in the stomach while you sleep. Special bed wedges or foam pillows can also help achieve the right elevation.

5. Maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight, especially around the abdomen, increases pressure on the stomach and LES, contributing to acid reflux. Losing even a small amount of weight can ease symptoms and improve the effectiveness of other lifestyle measures.

6. Quit smoking

Smoking weakens the LES, allowing acid to escape more easily into the oesophagus. Quitting smoking not only improves GERD symptoms but also offers countless other health benefits, including better lung and heart health.

7. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol relaxes the LES and increases stomach acid production. Reducing or eliminating alcohol intake can reduce reflux episodes and irritation of the oesophagus lining.

8. Chew food thoroughly and eat slowly

Eating too quickly can lead to overeating and poor digestion, both of which increase the risk of GERD. Chewing food thoroughly and eating slowly allows the digestive system to work more efficiently and prevents excessive stomach pressure.

9. Wear loose-fitting clothes

Tight clothing around the waist, such as belts or shape wear, can squeeze the stomach and push acid upward. Opt for loose, comfortable clothing to reduce pressure on the abdomen and lower oesophagus.

10. Manage stress levels

Stress doesn't directly cause GERD but can worsen symptoms by affecting digestion and increasing stomach acid production. Incorporating relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, or even light walks can significantly help manage stress-related reflux triggers.

By combining these lifestyle changes with medical guidance, individuals with GERD can often manage their condition effectively and improve their overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.