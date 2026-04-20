Stomach Infection Symptoms: 7 Signs Of Gastroenteritis Other Than Diarrhoea And Vomiting That You Should Know

Stomach infection, or gastroenteritis, is a condition wherein there's inflammation in the stomach and intestine. This causes the organs to become swollen and sore. Cleveland Clinic says that bacteria, viruses or chemicals can cause food poisoning and stomach flu. Most people develop stomach flu when they come in contact with an infected person or by consuming contaminated food or water. You're likely to recover from a stomach infection if you're otherwise healthy, however, the condition can be deadly for infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

One of the ways to stop a stomach infection from turning deadly is spotting the early signs. When the condition is detected at an early stage, you can take necessary actions to prevent it from becoming fatal. Most people know of the obvious signs, however, some people might have unusual signs of stomach infection. Knowing these signs can help in early detection of the disease. Here are some of the signs of gastroenteritis that you should know.

Unusual Signs Of Stomach Infection

1. Extreme Tiredness

One of the first signs that something is wrong in how you feel. You might feel unusually exhausted, weak, or light-headed, even if your vomiting or diarrhoea is mild. This happens because your body is losing fluids and essential salts, and your immune system is working hard to fight the infection. When you're dehydrated, you may feel too weak to stand for long, or notice that simple tasks suddenly feel very draining.

2. Mild But Persistent Fever Or Chills

Many people think stomach infections are pain-free except for the gut, but a fever is quite common. You may feel warmer than usual, have occasional chills, or notice your body aches a bit. This low-grade fever is your body's way of trying to kill the germs causing the infection. The problem comes when the fever keeps rising (above 102 degrees Fahrenheit) or lasts more than a couple of days.

3. Headache Or Dizziness

Headache and dizziness are often dismissed as stress or dehydration from other causes, but they can happen due to stomach infections. When you are losing fluids through vomiting or diarrhoea and not replacing them properly, your blood pressure can drop slightly, making you feel dizzy or even faint when you stand up.

4. Dark-Coloured Urine

If you are not drinking enough or are losing a lot of fluids, your urine may become darker than usual and you may need to go less often. Normal urine should be pale yellow. However, if it looks dark yellow, amber, or brown, your body doesn't have enough water. At the same time, you may feel very thirsty, have a dry mouth, or notice your lips cracking. These are all signs that your body is dehydrated and needs urgent rehydration.

5. Confusion And Irritability

In adults, especially older people or those with long-term health problems, gastroenteritis can affect the mind as well as the stomach. You may notice confusion, irritability, or the person suddenly seeming "slow" or "not themselves." These changes can happen when the body is very dehydrated or when electrolyte levels in the blood drop too low.

6. Very Severe Or Unusual Belly Pain

Most stomach infections cause cramps or a dull, aching pain in the abdomen, but sharp, constant, or one-side pain that does not ease up can suggest something more serious. The pain might be so intense that the person cannot lie comfortably or press on their own belly. If the pain suddenly gets much worse, or if it is accompanied by a high fever, vomiting blood, or inability to pass gas or stool, it can indicate a more dangerous condition.

7. Stools That Look Strange

Check the colour and consistency of your stool. While loose or watery stools are normal in gastroenteritis, the presence of blood, black or tarry stools, or a large amount of mucous is unusual. Blood may appear as bright red streaks or clots, while black or tarry stools can suggest bleeding higher up in the digestive tract. A lot of mucus can indicate irritation or infection in the intestines.

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