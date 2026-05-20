Here's Why Just Water Isn't Enough During Intense Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that heatwave conditions are expected to persist for the next three days. Temperatures in the capital are forecasted to reach nearly 46 degree Celsius on Wednesday, May 20. As a result, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, indicating that residents should take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. During a severe heatwave, staying adequately hydrated is crucial for overall health-not just for quenching your thirst. High temperatures cause the body to lose water through sweating as a natural cooling mechanism. If this loss is not properly addressed, it can quickly lead to dehydration. Hydration helps regulate body temperature and is vital in preventing heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. However, drinking only water during an intense heatwave may not be sufficient.

Is plain water enough during extreme heat?

While water is essential, it does not replenish the electrolytes lost through sweat, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium. These electrolytes are necessary for muscle function, nerve signalling, and maintaining fluid balance in the body. Drinking exclusively plain water in large quantities can dangerously dilute the remaining salt in your blood. Therefore, it's important to incorporate other sources of hydration that include electrolytes to keep your body in balance.

Understanding the dangers of dilution of the remaining salts

When temperatures soar, your body relies on sweating to cool down. Sweating eliminates salts from the body. If you only replace that loss with plain water, your blood's sodium concentration drops too low. Extreme dilution can lead to hyponatremia, in which sodium levels in your blood are abnormally low. Early signs of hyponatremia are identical to dehydration: dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and muscle cramps. In severe cases, over-consuming plain water without salt can cause cells to swell, leading to confusion, seizures, or a coma.

Why are electrolytes crucial?

Here are a few reasons why maintaining electrolyte balance is important in summer

1. Electrolytes help retain fluid in the body. When we lose electrolytes through sweat, it can lead to dehydration, which can cause fatigue, dizziness, and other health issues.

2. Proper levels of electrolytes are essential for muscle contraction and relaxation. An imbalance can lead to muscle cramps or weakness, which can be particularly detrimental during outdoor activities.

3. Electrolytes are crucial for transmitting signals in the nervous system. An imbalance can lead to confusion, headaches, or other neurological issues.

4. They help maintain the body's acid-base balance, which is vital for optimal metabolic function.

5. For athletes or anyone engaging in outdoor activities, maintaining electrolyte levels can enhance performance and improve recovery post-exercise.

Some tips to boost hydration during the summer heat:

Replenish electrolytes naturally

Consume beverages that contain electrolytes, especially after intense physical activity. Some of these include coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water.

Keep ORS handy

Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) are effective for quickly replenishing lost salts. If you feel dizzy or are in outdoor conditions during peak hours, ORS can provide instant relief.

Eat hydrating foods

Consume water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges, which provide built-in minerals and fluids.

Avoid dehydrating liquids

Steer clear of alcohol, sugary sodas, and heavy caffeine, as they act as diuretics and accelerate fluid loss.

Infuse your water

Add slices of citrus fruits, berries, or herbs like mint to your water for flavour and added nutrition.

Regular sips

Instead of waiting until you're thirsty, take regular sips of water throughout the day to maintain hydration levels.

By following these tips and paying attention to your body's hydration needs, you can help ensure you stay well-hydrated and healthy during the hot summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.