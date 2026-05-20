Delhi Braces For Intense Heatwave, Mercury May Touch 46 Degrees

As summer temperatures continue to rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital for the next five days.

The weather office has forecast daytime temperatures to remain above 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with no immediate relief in sight.

Parts of Delhi-NCR have already been baking under intense heatwave conditions. On Wednesday, the mercury is expected to surge as high as 46 degrees Celsius, with severe heatwave spells likely over the next couple of days before settling into sustained heatwave territory.

The IMD has predicted little change in both maximum and minimum temperatures over the next seven days, meaning residents should prepare for a prolonged period of severe heat.

A heatwave is officially declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and stays at least 4.5 degrees above normal.

Meteorologists point to the current dry spell as the primary cause. The absence of any active western disturbances or cyclonic systems has allowed hot, and arid winds from the west and northwest to dominate, turning the city into a furnace.

Health Risks and What the Orange Alert Means

An orange alert signals the need for heightened preparedness. It highlights a serious risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Even healthy individuals can face discomfort and health challenges if precautions are ignored.

The IMD has advised several safety measures, including, staying indoors or in shaded areas during peak afternoon hours. People have been urged to wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothing and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while stepping out.

It also recommended drinking plenty of water regularly - even without feeling thirsty - and avoiding dehydrating beverages. As a precaution during extreme heat, fire extinguishers should be kept handy at home and in vehicles.

Soaring Power Demand Reflects the Intensity

The blistering conditions have pushed Delhi's electricity consumption to its highest level this summer. On Tuesday, peak power demand hit 7,776 MW around 3:30 pm, surpassing the previous day's high of 7,600 MW, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre.

With temperatures showing no signs of easing, demand is expected to remain elevated in the days ahead.

Residents are already adapting to the harsh conditions, with many seen covering their heads and faces with cloth while braving the sun-baked streets.

While the heat feels unrelenting, experts stress that simple behavioural adjustments and staying hydrated can significantly reduce risks.

Delhiites have been urged to monitor official updates closely and prioritise safety as the city endures what could be one of its more challenging heat stretches this season.