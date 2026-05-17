Delhi To Face Severe Heatwave Soon, Temperatures May Hit 45 Degrees Celsius

As the mercury climbs mercilessly, millions of Indians are about to feel the full force of an intensifying summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a clear alarm: a widespread and severe heatwave is gripping large parts of the country, with Delhi and North India facing extreme discomfort in the coming days.

What Exactly Is A Heatwave?

The IMD declares a heatwave when temperatures soar abnormally high for a region. In the plains (including Delhi), this usually means:

Maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or higher, 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal (heatwave), or more than 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal (severe heatwave).

Or when temperatures hit 45 degrees Celsius or above, regardless of departure from average. These aren't just "hot days" - they are dangerous stretches that put lives at risk, especially for children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

Where And How Bad Will It Get?

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail till May 22 across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Konkan and Goa.

A sharp 2-3 degrees Celsius rise is forecast in Delhi over the next three days. On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with possible thunderstorms later, strong winds (20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph), and a maximum near 44 degrees Celsius. Clear skies after that could push temperatures even higher next week, up to 45 degrees Celsius, with hot nights offering little relief.

Across North and Central India, maximum temperatures are rising rapidly. Western Himalayan regions could see a 3-4 degrees Celsius increase. This is not just uncomfortable, it's exhausting, health-threatening, and potentially life-threatening.

Some Relief Elsewhere

While the north bakes, the Northeast (Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura) and parts of South India (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) will see thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph), and moderate rainfall. Isolated light rain is also likely in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Your Health Is On The Line

Don't underestimate this heat. Prolonged exposure can lead to heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and worse.