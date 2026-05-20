Summer Heat Making You Sleepy? Doctors Explain Why It Happens, How To Cope

If you have been feeling unusually sleepy, sluggish or mentally foggy during the summer months despite getting "enough" sleep, you are not alone. Doctors say excessive daytime sleepiness is a common but often overlooked consequence of extreme heat and humidity, especially during prolonged heatwave conditions. Rising temperatures force the body to work harder to maintain a stable internal temperature, a process known as thermoregulation. This increased physiological effort, combined with dehydration, disturbed nighttime sleep and dietary habits, can leave people feeling exhausted during the day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heat stress is one of the leading weather-related health risks globally and can significantly affect physical and cognitive performance. Sleep experts also warn that warmer nights interfere with deep restorative sleep, reducing alertness, concentration and productivity the next day.

"During summer, many people complain of daytime sleepiness, tiredness and mental fogginess even when they feel they have had enough sleep," said Dr. K. Seshi Kiran, Senior Consultant General Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. "The body is constantly involved in thermoregulation activity, and this can result in daytime lethargy and sleepiness."

Why Hot Weather Makes You Feel Sleepy

Doctors explain that the human body functions best within a narrow temperature range. During extreme heat, the body increases sweating, blood circulation and heart rate to cool itself down, consuming more energy in the process.

"When temperatures rise, your body works overtime to cool itself down. Your heart beats faster, your blood vessels dilate, and your core systems shift focus from cognitive function and energy toward temperature regulation," explained Dr. Mansi Nigam, Consultant Physician, Kailash Deepak Hospital, New Delhi.

"That is why you feel mentally slow and physically heavy when it is hot outside. It is not laziness. It is biology," she added. Excessive heat exposure can lead to fatigue, dizziness, poor concentration and reduced physical endurance, even before severe heat illness develops. High humidity can worsen the problem because sweat evaporates less efficiently, making it harder for the body to cool itself naturally.

Also Read: Heatwaves Are Ruining Sleep Even In Air Conditioned Rooms: Doctors Explain Why

Heat And Poor Sleep Quality: The Hidden Connection

One of the biggest reasons people feel exhausted during summer is poor-quality sleep. For restorative sleep to occur, the body's core temperature needs to drop slightly at night. However, hot and humid conditions interfere with this cooling process, leading to lighter sleep, frequent awakenings and reduced deep sleep. "Heating of nights causes lighter sleep and many awakenings, thus people can feel tired even after spending the required time in bed," said Dr. Kiran.

Dr. Niranjan Singh, Additional Director - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, added that high nighttime temperatures disrupt the body's ability to maintain proper sleep cycles. "If the temperature around is high, the body is not able to maintain the right temperature and this leads to disturbed deep sleep. Despite sleeping for hours, one may wake up feeling moody and sleepy," he said.

Research published by the National Sleep Foundation has shown that elevated bedroom temperatures are strongly associated with poorer sleep efficiency and increased daytime fatigue. Heat can also worsen underlying sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnoea, further reducing daytime energy levels.

Dehydration Can Drain Your Energy

Doctors say mild dehydration is one of the most underestimated causes of daytime fatigue during summer. Even slight fluid loss can impair brain function, reduce concentration and trigger headaches or dizziness. "Most people are mildly dehydrated by mid-morning without even realising it, and dehydration alone causes fatigue, difficulty concentrating and irritability," said Dr. Nigam.

Dr. Singh added that people often wait until they feel thirsty before drinking water, by which time dehydration may have already started affecting energy levels. Experts recommend staying hydrated consistently throughout the day rather than relying only on thirst signals. Along with water, doctors advise consuming electrolyte-rich fluids such as buttermilk, coconut water, lemon water and oral rehydration solutions (ORS), especially during heatwaves.

The WHO and India Meteorological Department (IMD) both advise increasing fluid intake and avoiding dehydration during extreme heat conditions.

Foods And Habits That May Worsen Sleepiness

Heavy, oily meals during hot afternoons can increase lethargy because digestion itself requires energy and blood flow. "Large meals during the heat of the day pull blood flow toward digestion and away from your brain, which compounds the sluggishness most people already feel," said Dr. Nigam.

Doctors recommend lighter, water-rich meals containing fruits, curd, cucumber, salads and vegetables during daytime hours. Excessive caffeine, sugary drinks and greasy foods may also contribute to fatigue later in the day. Short daytime naps can help restore alertness for some people, but experts caution against long afternoon sleep sessions that may disrupt nighttime sleep further.

Practical Ways To Stay Alert And Productive In Summer

Doctors say small lifestyle adjustments can significantly improve energy and focus during hot weather.

Some expert-recommended measures include:

Drinking fluids regularly throughout the day

Avoiding direct heat exposure during peak afternoon hours

Keeping bedrooms cool, dark and well-ventilated

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule

Limiting screen time before bedtime

Eating lighter meals during the day

Taking short rest breaks if feeling overheated

Scheduling mentally demanding tasks during cooler morning hours

Wearing loose, breathable clothing outdoors

"A cool, dark bedroom is not a luxury during summer, it is a medical necessity for adequate rest," said Dr. Nigam.

Also Read: Health Ministry Warns Of Intense Heatwave Between April-June 2026; How The States Are Preparing

When Should You See A Doctor?

While mild fatigue during summer is common, persistent or severe daytime sleepiness should not be ignored. "If you are taking reasonable steps to stay cool and hydrated and you are still struggling significantly, please come in," Dr. Nigam advised. Doctors warn that conditions such as anaemia, thyroid disorders, diabetes, infections and sleep disorders can mimic or worsen heat-related fatigue.

Summer heat affects much more than physical comfort, it can significantly influence sleep quality, concentration, mood and daily productivity. Doctors say the combination of heat stress, dehydration and poor sleep creates a cycle of fatigue that many people underestimate.

Fortunately, simple lifestyle changes such as staying hydrated, improving sleep conditions and adjusting daily routines can help reduce daytime sleepiness and improve overall well-being during hot weather. Experts emphasise that persistent fatigue, however, should always be medically evaluated rather than dismissed as "just the heat."

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.