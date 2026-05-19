Extreme Heat Is Making Lung Health Worse: Doctor Shares Protective Tips For Heatwaves

Summer heat can be uncomfortable for everyone, but for people living with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), allergies, or other respiratory illnesses, hot and humid weather can become a serious health concern. Rising temperatures, increased humidity, air pollution, pollen, and smog can all place additional stress on the lungs, making breathing difficult and increasing the risk of respiratory flare-ups.

Extreme heat does not just affect the skin or body temperature but it can directly affect lung function, oxygen levels, and airway inflammation. Understanding how hot weather impacts breathing and learning simple protective measures can help reduce the risk of respiratory emergencies during summer.

Why Hot and Humid Weather Affects Breathing

The human body constantly works to maintain a stable internal temperature. During extreme heat, the body uses extra energy to cool itself through sweating and increased blood circulation. This also causes breathing and heart rates to rise.

For healthy individuals, this may simply feel uncomfortable. However, for people with asthma or COPD, the additional effort required to cool the body can worsen breathlessness and fatigue.

Humidity can make the problem worse. Moist, heavy air feels harder to breathe because it reduces the evaporation of sweat and makes cooling less efficient. High humidity can also trap pollutants, allergens, and smoke close to the ground, irritating the airways further.

At the same time, summer heat increases ground-level ozone and smog formation, particularly in crowded urban areas with traffic pollution. These pollutants can trigger coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and asthma attacks.

Also Read: Heatwaves Are Ruining Sleep Even In Air Conditioned Rooms: Doctors Explain Why

How Heat Can Trigger Asthma and COPD Flare-Ups

People with asthma often experience worsening symptoms during hot and humid weather because the airways become more sensitive to environmental triggers.

Common summer triggers include:

Smog

Air pollution

High pollen levels

Dust

Humidity

Smoke

Sudden temperature changes

Similarly, people with COPD may notice:

Increased breathlessness

More coughing

Wheezing

Fatigue

Increased mucus production

In severe cases, extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration, or even heat stroke, especially in elderly individuals and those with chronic lung disease.

Who Is Most Vulnerable?

Certain groups are at higher risk of respiratory problems during summer heatwaves:

People with asthma or COPD

Elderly individuals

Young children

Smokers

Individuals with heart disease

Outdoor workers

People living in highly polluted cities

People who already have reduced lung function may struggle even with short exposure to high temperatures and humidity.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Respiratory symptoms can worsen quickly during extreme heat. Seek medical attention if you notice:

Severe shortness of breath

Wheezing that does not improve

Chest tightness

Difficulty speaking due to breathlessness

Bluish lips or fingertips

Dizziness or confusion

Persistent coughing

Extreme fatigue

Early medical intervention can prevent serious complications.

Practical Ways to Protect Your Lungs During Hot Weather

Simple precautions can make a major difference in reducing heat-related breathing problems.

1. Stay Indoors During Peak Heat

The hottest part of the day is usually between 11 AM and 4 PM. During this period, temperatures, humidity, and pollution levels are often highest.

If possible:

Stay indoors

Use air-conditioned spaces

Avoid unnecessary outdoor travel

If your home is not air-conditioned, consider spending time in public places such as shopping centres, libraries, or community centres.

2. Monitor Air Quality Daily

Hot weather often worsens air pollution. Checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) before going outdoors can help you avoid dangerous exposure.

People with lung conditions should limit outdoor activities when AQI levels are unhealthy.

3. Keep Indoor Air Clean and Cool

To reduce indoor heat and pollution:

Keep windows and doors closed during very hot or polluted days

Use curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight

Use fans, air conditioners, or dehumidifiers if available

Avoid indoor smoking or strong chemical scents

At night, if outdoor air quality improves and temperatures cool down, opening windows may help improve ventilation.

4. Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can thicken mucus inside the airways, making breathing more difficult.

Drink plenty of:

Water

Oral fluids

Electrolyte-rich drinks if sweating excessively

Limit excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they may contribute to dehydration.

5. Avoid Strenuous Physical Activity

Heavy exercise during extreme heat increases oxygen demand and breathing rate, placing additional stress on the lungs.

If exercise is necessary:

Choose early mornings or evenings

Exercise indoors whenever possible

Take frequent breaks

6. Wear Appropriate Clothing

Loose, light-coloured clothing helps the body cool more effectively.

When outdoors:

Wear a hat or carry an umbrella

Use breathable fabrics such as cotton

Avoid dark or tight clothing

7. Continue Your Medications Regularly

People with asthma and COPD should continue their prescribed inhalers and medications even if symptoms appear stable.

Always:

Carry rescue inhalers

Follow your asthma or COPD action plan

Seek medical advice if symptoms worsen

Delaying treatment can lead to severe flare-ups.

8. Manage Humidity Levels Indoors

Humidity can worsen breathlessness and create conditions for mould growth.

Using:

Air conditioners

Dehumidifiers

Proper ventilation

can help maintain more comfortable indoor air.

9. Know the Signs of Heat Stroke

Extreme heat can sometimes become life-threatening.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

High body temperature

Rapid heartbeat

Confusion

Severe weakness

Fainting

Immediate medical attention is necessary if these symptoms occur.

Also Read: Impact Of Rising Heatwave Conditions On Heart Attacks And Stroke-Related Emergencies In India

Why Awareness Matters More Than Ever

Climate change is increasing the frequency of heatwaves and poor air quality events worldwide. As temperatures continue rising, respiratory illnesses linked to heat and pollution are also expected to increase.

Experts emphasise that lung protection during summer is no longer optional for vulnerable individuals. Simple preventive measures, timely medical care, and awareness of environmental conditions can significantly reduce the risk of respiratory complications.

Hot and humid weather can place considerable stress on the lungs, especially for people living with asthma, COPD, allergies, or other respiratory illnesses. Heat, humidity, dehydration, and air pollution together can worsen breathlessness and trigger serious flare-ups.

However, by staying cool, monitoring air quality, remaining hydrated, avoiding overexertion, and following treatment plans carefully, people can protect their lungs and reduce health risks during extreme summer conditions.

Paying attention to early symptoms and taking preventive action can go a long way in helping individuals breathe easier and stay safer throughout the summer months.

(By Dr. K. Yugaveer Goud, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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