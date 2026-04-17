Surge In Rotavirus Cases Across The US; Symptoms, Causes And Complications Of The Virus

Rotavirus cases have been increasing across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is a seasonal virus which is highly contagious and causes gastrointestinal infection. The virus causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines (gastroenteritis). Experts say that the declining vaccination rates could further lead to the surge in cases. A report in NBC News says the number of rotavirus cases reduced drastically after the first oral vaccine was approved 20 years ago. According to Mayo Clinic, Rotavirus infections most often affect children under age 5.

The NBC report states that data from WastewaterScan, an academic program through Stanford University in partnership with Emory University, shows the virus has been surging since January, with levels continuing to increase in certain parts of the US, including the West and the Midwest. Dr. Marlene Wolfe, WastewaterScan's program director and co-principal investigator, said, "We're seeing a lot of rotavirus in wastewater right now, definitely very high levels and that indicates to us that there are high levels of rotavirus infections in these communities."

What Is Rotavirus?

Rotavirus is a viral infection that causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting, especially in young children. Cleveland Clinic says that the virus spreads when children "come in contact with the poop (stool) of someone who has it and then touch their own mouth. Once your child gets rotavirus, it takes about two to three days for them to become sick. Then, diarrhoea and vomiting may last for up to one week."

Symptoms Of Rotavirus

Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of rotavirus.

Severe and watery diarrhoea

Vomiting

Fever

Loss of appetite

Cleveland Clinic says that vomiting and diarrhoea may also cause dehydration in babies and young children. Get immediate medical attention if your child develops the following symptoms.

Not peeing as frequently (fewer wet diapers than usual)

Cool, dry skin

Dizziness when standing

Dry mouth and throat

Few or no tears when crying

Lethargy; sleeping more and playing less or acting unusually fussy

Sunken eyes or a sunken soft spot on the top of the head

Causes Of Rotavirus

The virus usually passes from one person to another because it is present in stool. According to Mayo Clinic, if an individual has a rotavirus infection, the virus is in stools at least two days before symptoms start. "Unwashed hands can carry the virus and pass the virus to any touched object, such as a toy, doorknob or toilet handle. This means that even the smallest contact with stools, even contact that's not visible, can spread the virus." The virus then spreads from hands or objects to the mouth.

Complications Of Rotavirus

Dehydration: This is the most common complication of rotavirus infection. It causes loss of water along with salts and minerals. Also, vomiting and diarrhoea can cause dehydration. Severe dehydration in young children can be harmful. In such cases, fluids are added directly to the bloodstream in the hospital. If not treated, dehydration can cause organ damage, other serious disease and death.

This is the most common complication of rotavirus infection. It causes loss of water along with salts and minerals. Also, vomiting and diarrhoea can cause dehydration. Severe dehydration in young children can be harmful. In such cases, fluids are added directly to the bloodstream in the hospital. If not treated, dehydration can cause organ damage, other serious disease and death. Intussusception: This is a rare complication wherein one part of the intestine slides into another part of the intestine. It blocks the intestine and cuts off blood flow to that section of the intestine. Symptoms of this can include stomach pain, vomiting and bloody stools.

Prevention Of Rotavirus Infection

According to the CDC, rotavirus vaccination is the best way to protect your child from rotavirus disease. Also, good hygiene like handwashing and cleanliness are important but not enough to control the spread of the disease. "Children, even those who are vaccinated, may get infected and sick from rotavirus more than once. That is because neither natural infection with rotavirus nor vaccination provides full protection from future infections. However, vaccinated children are less likely to get sick from rotavirus," says CDC.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.