Covid Vaccine Claims Go Viral After Elon Musk's Comments; Experts Explain What The Evidence Shows

The global pandemic caused due to Covid-19 has come into focus again with the aspect of the vaccine's ability to be effective against the deadly disease. Elon Musk comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) based on his personal experience with the Covid-19 vaccine and his receipt of its booster dose, as he is experiencing cold and flu symptoms. This has widened the public discourse and raised new questions on the efficacy of the vaccine. This has been supported by the recent testimony presented before Germany's federal parliament also drew attention to vaccine safety, development timelines, and public discourse.

He shared that "the vaccine dosage was obviously too high and was done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine, and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. I felt like I was dying."

With so much information about different types of vaccines and their efficacy data and popular social media discussions, it can be overwhelming to analyse which vaccine is actually effective. The vaccine's side effects have become a topic of discussion, with personal experiences mixed in along with biases for online attention. Vaccine hysteria is a common byproduct when a global pandemic hits, and the authorities go into full throttle to control the damage it can cause. The public, on the other hand, can be a supportive pillar or resort to spreading vaccine misinformation but scientific data shouldn't be ignored when speaking about Covid-19 vaccine efficacy.

Why Elon Musk's Covid Vaccine Comments Went Viral

The context of how Elon Musk's Covid-19 vaccine comments went viral needs to be understood. He also previously shared his scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine, and now the recent April 2026 post on X describes his personal reaction to a Covid vaccine that has made the Covid-19 vaccine efficacy a central focus of discussion.

Musk's large following rapidly amplified existing vaccine-sceptic narratives across platforms. This has also reignited the mass public discourse where personal experiences and recorded data are at a crossroads.

His personal experience with the Covid-19 vaccine also has the video from a former toxicologist who presented the findings on deaths caused after the vaccine in Germany's federal parliament.

Dr Helmut Sterz, a former Pfizer toxicologist, raised concerns about Pfizer's Comornaty mRNA vaccine. This has been amplified by the clips stitched together being a combination of missing context, headlines presented out of order, and using incomparable data, and while the jabs do not completely protect against infection, physicians and epidemiologists say they are effective in reducing the risk of severe illness and death, as reported by the news agency AFP.

What Exactly Was Claimed In the Viral Posts

The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times.



I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible.



But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying. https://t.co/rFuUpzBkKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2026

He amplified claims suggesting 20,000-60,000 deaths in Germany linked to Covid vaccination, originating from testimony by a retired toxicologist. This made the claims on X go viral, which has added intense public discourse on the prevalence of side effects from the vaccine.

While on the research side, according to the research published in a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis published in the Vaccines journal, the pooled vaccine efficacy and effectiveness following vaccination showed a 95 per cent rate of preventing mortality and severe disease.

Musk said his second vaccine dose "felt like I was dying" and questioned dosage frequency. But he already has cold and flu symptoms as per his self-reporting that indicate there is no way to be sure whether he already had the Covid-19 strain or a viral infection, which, along with the typical side-effects from the vaccine administration, caused this experience.

Also Read: Cicada COVID Variant BA. 3.2: Why Children Are 5 Times More Likely To Get Infected And Tips To Safeguard Them

Who Is the Expert Behind The Germany Death Claims?

Dr Helmut Sterz, a former Pfizer toxicologist, raised concerns about Pfizer's Comornaty mRNA vaccine. The context that needs to be understood is that he retired years before Covid vaccines were developed, and he testified at a German parliamentary hearing that was organised by a political party, not a health regulatory body.

These claims are not supported by peer-reviewed epidemiological data. While data from the Frontiers of Nutrition journal shows the actual vaccines administered, along with the 993,199 individual case safety reports in total. Out of which Pfizer vaccine administration was at 605,794, and death rate was not defined in the study.

What International Fact-Checker Found

Agence France-Presse found that similar vaccine-efficacy videos shared by Musk used misleading timelines and incomparable data.

Musk's personal experience has been repeatedly cited online as evidence of broad vaccine harm, despite a lack of population-level support.

What Scientific Evidence Actually Shows About Covid Vaccines

Large-scale study shows about Covid vaccines, like a systematic review in Human Vaccine Immunotherapy, significantly reduce severe illness, hospitalisation, and death, even though no vaccine offers 100% protection. As the virus keeps evolving, the treatment needs to be adjusted accordingly.

Surveillance systems like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System are designed to detect rare risks, not prove causation. The nuance needs to be understood to differentiate between cause and effect and what popular discourse is saying.

What Health Authorities Say

The World Health Organization has repeatedly warned that personal anecdotes shared by public figures can fuel misinformation during an "infodemic".

Health agencies stress that serious vaccine side effects remain rare compared to Covid-19 complications. Alongside this, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of the Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Division, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), conveyed that "population-level data countering anecdotal vaccine claims is needed for public safety."

With inputs from IANS, Dr Sudheer Arava, Professor of Pathology, AIIMS New Delhi, explained about the vaccine safety, autopsy data, and sudden-death misinformation.

Also Read: Cicada Vs Previous Omicron Strains: What's Truly Different Between The Covid-19 Variants?

What Experts Advise the Public

Dr Sudheer Arava stressed that the findings clearly do not support such claims and highlighted the need for scientific and evidence-based research to guide public understanding. In addition, Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Infectious Diseases, AIIMS Delhi, says that "there is a risk-benefit balance of vaccines versus the type of infection that causes different symptoms as per the body's physiology." Here are some ways the public can perform safety measures to counter viral health misinformation:

Verify viral claims through peer-reviewed research and official public-health sources.

Discuss vaccine concerns with qualified medical professionals, not social media personalities.

The difference between reality and what is read online or conveyed in anecdotes needs to be addressed.

In summation, it can be said that the viral claims are not fact-checked and are motivated by other reasons of personal benefit. When it comes to health, you need to be careful about what you read and need to address the vaccine hysteria and focus your efforts on trusted, credible, and scientifically validated data.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.