The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union (EU) have intensified efforts to contain the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, underscoring the continued threat posed by one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. The renewed response comes as health authorities work to curb transmission, strengthen surveillance, improve treatment capacity, and prevent the virus from spreading further across borders. While Ebola outbreaks are not new to Africa, the current situation has raised particular concern because it involves the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Health experts warn that a combination of high population movement, conflict-affected regions, and delayed detection could make containment more challenging.

WHO And EU Scale Up Action

The WHO has announced additional support for both DRC and Uganda, focusing on contact tracing, surveillance, clinical preparedness, supply delivery, and community outreach. At the same time, the European Commission has allocated an additional 15 million euro in humanitarian assistance to support outbreak response and preparedness activities in the affected countries. According to Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, viruses do not stop at borders and nor does our partnership. He emphasised that the EU's collaboration with WHO on rapid response, sharing of expertise, investment in surveillance, genomic sequencing, vaccine research, and the swift delivery of supplies exemplifies effective multilateral action. Dr Kluge expressed his personal gratitude to the EU for its solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda at this critical moment, noting that this is also a powerful demonstration of what Europe and Africa can achieve when working together as genuine partners.

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Why Ebola Remains A Serious Threat

Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever that spreads through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, or tissues of infected individuals. Initial symptoms often resemble common infections and include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and weakness. As the disease progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, organ dysfunction, and in some cases internal or external bleeding. What makes Ebola particularly concerning is its high fatality rate. Previous outbreaks of the Bundibugyo strain have recorded case fatality rates ranging from 30% to 50%, depending on how quickly patients receive supportive medical care.

The Challenge Of The Bundibugyo Strain

Unlike the more commonly known Zaire strain of Ebola, the Bundibugyo virus currently has no licensed vaccine or approved targeted treatment. This means public health officials must rely heavily on traditional outbreak-control measures such as rapid diagnosis, isolation of patients, contact tracing, safe burials, and community awareness campaigns. Experts note that early detection is critical because symptoms can initially resemble malaria, typhoid, or other common tropical illnesses, making diagnosis difficult without laboratory testing. The outbreak also reportedly went undetected for several weeks before being formally identified, allowing transmission to continue unnoticed.

Current Situation In DRC And Uganda

The outbreak remains centred in the eastern provinces of the DRC, particularly Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. WHO data show hundreds of confirmed cases and dozens of deaths, while additional suspected cases continue to be investigated. Uganda has also reported confirmed infections linked to cross-border transmission from the DRC. Health officials remain concerned because the affected areas are major trade and migration corridors. Frequent movement of people between communities and across borders increases the risk of further spread if surveillance systems fail to identify infections quickly.

Conflict And Displacement Complicate The Response

One of the biggest challenges facing health authorities is the ongoing insecurity in parts of eastern DRC. Armed conflict, displacement of communities, and weak healthcare infrastructure make it difficult to conduct contact tracing and build trust with local populations. WHO officials have repeatedly warned that disease control efforts become significantly harder when healthcare workers cannot safely access affected communities. Public health experts also stress that community cooperation is essential. Past Ebola outbreaks have shown that misinformation, fear, and mistrust can hinder containment efforts and allow transmission to continue.

Why The World Is Watching Closely

Although the risk of widespread transmission outside affected regions remains low, WHO has designated the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), reflecting its potential cross-border impact and the need for coordinated international action. The EU, World Bank, Africa CDC, and other global partners have mobilised resources to strengthen preparedness and support frontline health workers.

Also read: Ebola Cases In Uganda Rise To 15 After 6 New Confirmed Cases

The WHO and EU's decision to ramp up Ebola response efforts highlights the ongoing danger posed by the current outbreak in DRC and Uganda. The absence of an approved vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, coupled with conflict, population movement, and healthcare challenges, makes rapid containment critical. While Ebola is not easily transmitted like respiratory viruses, its high mortality rate and potential for cross-border spread mean it remains a major public health concern. Strong surveillance, community engagement, early diagnosis, and international cooperation will be essential to bringing the outbreak under control.