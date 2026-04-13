Why Are Diarrhea Cases Rising In Children Under 5? ICMR Study Reveals Causes

In India, Human Adenovirus-F (HAdV-F) is a major cause of diarrhea (viral gastroenteritis) in children under the age of five. Scientific research has shown that, alongside Rotavirus, HAdV-F is rapidly emerging as the second leading cause of diarrhea and vomiting in children.

Higher risk for children aged 6 months to 2 years

According to research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Research in Bacterial Infections (ICMR-NIRBI), the highest risk of HAdV-F infection is observed in children aged 6 to 24 months, particularly in those aged 6 to 12 months. Researchers note that children's immune systems are not fully developed at this age, making them significantly more vulnerable to infections.

Rotavirus: The leading cause of illness

Scientists conducted molecular testing on 1,283 stool samples collected from children admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The findings revealed that three viruses are the primary causes behind diarrhea in these children. Rotavirus accounts for the highest number of cases at 23.46%, followed by Human Adenovirus-F at 10.68%, and Norovirus at 9.12%.

New genetic variations identified in Adenovirus-F

Mamata Chawla Sarkar, the lead researcher and a Scientist-G at ICMR-NIRBI, stated, "Our objective was to identify the viral causes of diarrhea in children aged 0-5 years, understand the risk of infection across different age groups, and detect genetic variations within the virus." She added that the study observed genetic diversity between Adenovirus-F types 40 and 41. Furthermore, a new variant was identified, exhibiting alterations in the virus's protein structure. Such genetic changes could potentially impact the severity of infection, its transmissibility, and the efficacy of vaccines in the future.

The impact of weather changes on infections

A study has revealed that weather conditions also contribute to the spread of infections. With rising temperatures and humidity, infections tend to spread rapidly, particularly during the rainy season. According to researchers, this serves as a clear indication that weather and environmental factors play a significant role in the transmission of infections.

The significance of Adenovirus-F

In many countries worldwide, including India, the use of the Rotavirus vaccine has led to a decline in the incidence of Rotavirus cases. Consequently, other viruses, specifically Adenovirus-F, have now begun to emerge with relatively greater frequency. Researchers indicate that as one virus is controlled, the impact of other viruses becomes increasingly evident.

Diarrhea in children: A major concern

Statistical data show that approximately 1.7 billion cases of diarrhea are reported among children worldwide every year. Of these cases, over 70% are attributed to Rotavirus, Norovirus, Adenovirus-F, and Astrovirus. This highlights the critical need for ongoing surveillance of viral gastroenteritis as part of child health programs.

The need for vaccine development

Dr. Mamta Chawla-Sarkar notes that a shift is being observed in the underlying causes of diarrhea among children. Given this situation, there is an urgent need to enhance continuous surveillance efforts at the national level. It is essential to strengthen virus-related diagnostic capabilities within hospitals and prioritise the development of vaccines to provide better protection for children's health in the future.

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