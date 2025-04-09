Struggling With Stomach Flu? Follow These 5 Tips For Fast Recovery

Stomach flu, also known as viral gastroenteritis in medical terms, affects your stomach and intestines. Watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting and sometimes fever are the symptoms of stomach flu. It is usually brief but can be quite discomforting. Most individuals develop infection by consuming contaminated food and water. It usually lasts for a few days and symptoms slowly start to subside. However, a few simple remedies can help reduce the severity of symptoms and assist in quick recovery.

Follow these tips for fast recovery

1. Hydrate well

Drinking plenty of fluids helps replace lost fluids and prevents dehydration. As you lose vital bodily fluids through sweating, vomiting, and diarrhea, drinking water, clear broths, and oral rehydration solutions can be extremely helpful.

2. Rest

You may experience fatigue and tiredness when ill. Ensure you get enough sleep and allow your body to recover. Rest is crucial for your immune system to fight off the virus.

3. Eat right

Choose foods that are easy on your digestive system. Start by eating bland foods like toast, rice and bananas as your symptoms improve. Also, add plenty of probiotics to your diet for a healthy gut.

Avoid fatty, spicy or heavy foods until you're feeling better. You should also refrain from consuming extra fibre to improve diarrhea.

4. Avoid dairy and caffeine

Both dairy and caffeine can be troublesome for your digestive system. These can irritate your stomach and worsen symptoms during recovery.

5. Avoid self-medicating

You may find plenty of over-the-counter medicines to relieve nausea and diarrhea. However, it is best to consult an expert for safe treatment.

If symptoms persist longer than usual or if you experience severe dehydration, high fever, or blood in your stool, seek professional help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.