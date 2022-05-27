Viral Gastroenteritis: Foods To Eat If You Are Suffering From Stomach Flu

Soups can help you recover if you have a stomach flu

Viral gastroenteritis is an infection that might occur in the intestines. Viral gastroenteritis, more commonly known as stomach flu is often a result of eating contaminated food or drinking unfit water. Viral gastroenteritis can cause discomfort due to cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and, fever.

As viral gastroenteritis is an infection that directly affects the digestive system, we must be mindful of what we eat. In this article, the best foods to eat in case you are suffering from stomach flu.

14 foods to eat if you are suffering from viral gastroenteritis:

Low-fat dairy products

In case you are suffering from stomach flu, we advise you to avoid fatty foods. Go for low-fat dairy products such as low-fat milk, yogurt, etc. which might be soothing.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and provide energy which is often drained due to viral gastroenteritis. Some warm scrabbled eggs might help nourish you without straining your bowels.

Sugar-free foods

People who are suffering from viral gastroenteritis are often suggested against eating sugary foods as these foods might slow down digestion.

Rice

Rice is a great source of carbs which might be encouraged if you have stomach flu. It is also often bland and can be incorporated with eggs.

Fruits

Fruits are a great source of nutrients and provide ample fibre which helps in our digestion. Fruits such as bananas, berries, etc. might also be soothing.

Boiled vegetables

Cooked or boiled vegetables are highly encouraged for people suffering from viral gastroenteritis. However, make sure to only season it lightly with some salt and avoid spices and chillies.

Juices

Fresh fruit and vegetable juices are a great way to incorporate nutritious foods into your diet. They also help you stay hydrated and are easy to digest.

Coconut water

Coconut water is another great drink to keep you hydrated, nourished, and energised without eating heavily.

Electrolyte drinks

Electrolyte drinks such as ORS and hydrating drinks are a great way to keep yourself nourished and hydrated. They ensure you receive the right levels and salts your body requires.

Tofu

Tofu is another great low-fat high-protein food that can help with digestion if you have viral gastroenteritis.

Chicken

Chicken is another great way to help you energise if you are suffering from viral gastroenteritis. It can also be cooked into soups and stews with light seasoning.

Low-fat fish

As discussed above, in case you're suffering from viral gastroenteritis, you are advised to reduce your consumption of fatty foods. Opt for low-fat fish, unlike salmon and tuna.

Potatoes

Potatoes are a great source of carbs and are also soothing to the stomach. Baked potatoes or even sweet potatoes are encouraged.

Decaffeinated teas

Decaffeinated teas might bring some comfort to your digestive system, unlike caffeinated drinks which are often too harsh.

In conclusion, we encourage you to stick to bland and soothing foods. We also suggest you avoid high-fat or sugar foods as they might slow down your recovery process. Besides these dietary instructions, make sure to get enough rest to ensure a speedy recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.