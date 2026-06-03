For decades, many people have believed that moderate alcohol consumption, particularly a daily glass of wine, might offer certain health benefits, especially for heart health. However, a growing body of scientific evidence is challenging that assumption. A major new review published in the Journal of Hepatology has examined the latest evidence on alcohol consumption and health outcomes, concluding that while risks increase substantially with heavier drinking, there is no completely risk-free level of alcohol consumption.

The findings add to a growing international consensus from public health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), that alcohol is a carcinogen and that health risks begin from the first drink. The review arrives amid increasing scrutiny of alcohol-related health harms worldwide.

According to WHO, alcohol contributes to more than 3 million deaths globally each year and is linked to over 200 diseases and injury conditions. Beyond liver disease and addiction, alcohol has been associated with multiple cancers, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, mental health conditions, and injuries.

As scientists continue to investigate where risks begin and how they accumulate, the new review provides one of the most comprehensive assessments yet of the relationship between alcohol and long-term health.

What Did The New Review Find?

The review, published in the Journal of Hepatology, evaluated recent epidemiological evidence examining alcohol consumption across different levels of drinking.

Researchers concluded that excessive alcohol consumption is unequivocally harmful and that the notion of a universally "safe" threshold remains unsupported by current scientific evidence. While risks increase substantially with heavier alcohol use, the review found that certain health risks, including several cancers, may begin rising even at relatively low levels of consumption.

The authors noted that risk varies depending on multiple factors, including age, sex, genetics, existing health conditions, drinking patterns, and the specific disease being evaluated. However, the overall evidence suggests that lower consumption is generally associated with lower health risks.

Why Are Experts Questioning The Idea Of "Moderate" Drinking?

For years, observational studies suggested that light or moderate alcohol consumption might protect against cardiovascular disease. Much of this evidence contributed to the popular belief that a glass of wine each day could be beneficial.

However, more recent analyses have identified significant limitations in these studies. Researchers have found that moderate drinkers often differ from non-drinkers in important ways, including socioeconomic status, diet quality, physical activity levels, and healthcare access. These factors may partly explain the apparent health advantages previously attributed to alcohol.

The landmark Global Burden of Disease analysis published in The Lancet concluded that the level of alcohol consumption associated with the lowest overall health risk was zero drinks per week when considering all alcohol-related harms combined.

Alcohol And Cancer: Risks Begin Earlier Than Many Think

One of the strongest findings in alcohol research concerns cancer risk.

The WHO classifies alcohol as a Group 1 carcinogen, the same category used for tobacco, asbestos, and ionising radiation. Alcohol consumption has been causally linked to at least seven types of cancer, including cancers of the breast, liver, colon, rectum, mouth, throat, and oesophagus.

Importantly, experts say cancer risk does not suddenly appear after crossing a specific threshold.

According to WHO, currently available evidence does not support the existence of a safe level below which alcohol's carcinogenic effects disappear. Even light and moderate drinking contribute to alcohol-attributable cancers. In Europe, nearly half of alcohol-related cancer cases are linked to what many people would consider low or moderate consumption.

A 2024 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General similarly noted that for some cancers, including breast cancer, risk may begin increasing at around one drink per day or less.

What Happens Inside The Body?

When alcohol is metabolised, it is converted into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound known to damage DNA and interfere with cellular repair processes. Alcohol also promotes chronic inflammation, increases oxidative stress, alters hormone levels, and may enhance the absorption of other carcinogens into tissues. These biological mechanisms help explain why alcohol affects multiple organ systems and contributes to a wide range of diseases.

The liver is particularly vulnerable because it processes most of the alcohol consumed. Long-term excessive drinking can lead to fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Are There Any Situations Where Alcohol Should Be Completely Avoided?

The review highlights several situations in which alcohol should not be consumed at all. These include pregnancy, driving or operating machinery, taking certain medications, managing liver disease, and living with various chronic medical conditions. Researchers emphasise that for these groups, even small amounts of alcohol may carry disproportionate risks.

Public health agencies also stress that younger individuals may face different risk-benefit profiles than older adults because alcohol-related injuries, accidents, and long-term cumulative harms can outweigh any theoretical cardiovascular benefits.

What Does This Mean For People Who Drink?

Experts are not necessarily calling for universal abstinence. Instead, the emerging scientific consensus suggests that alcohol-related health risks exist along a spectrum.

In practical terms, drinking less is generally associated with lower risk. The review's authors argue that individuals should be given accurate information about alcohol's health effects so they can make informed choices. This message aligns with recent public health recommendations that emphasise reducing alcohol consumption rather than searching for a universally safe threshold.

The new review adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that there is no completely risk-free level of alcohol consumption. While heavier drinking remains far more dangerous than occasional or low-level drinking, researchers say health risks, including cancer risk, can begin earlier than many people realise.

As scientific understanding evolves, the focus is shifting away from whether alcohol can be considered "healthy" and toward a more nuanced understanding of risk. For individuals looking to improve their long-term health, experts increasingly agree on one point: When it comes to alcohol, least or not at all is generally better.

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