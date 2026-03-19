Pregnancy Care During Heatwaves: Doctor Shares Special Precautions For Expecting Mothers

Pregnancy brings many physical and emotional changes, even in comfortable weather. Hormonal fluctuations, weight gain, higher body temperature, joint looseness and fatigue can already make daily life demanding. During a heatwave, these challenges intensify, placing additional strain on the expectant mother and her developing baby. Extreme heat can affect how the body regulates temperature, fluids and circulation, making pregnant women more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Can Hot Weather Affect Pregnancy?

Yes. Pregnant women are at greater risk from extreme heat compared to non-pregnant women. During pregnancy, the body produces more heat because it is supporting both mother and baby. Blood volume rises and the heart works harder to circulate oxygen and nutrients. In hot weather, the body must work even more to cool itself, increasing the chances of overheating, dehydration and exhaustion.

How Heatwaves Affect Pregnant Women

Heat Exhaustion: Sweating is the body's natural cooling system. However, excessive sweating during extreme heat leads to loss of fluids and essential salts. Because the pregnant body works harder, cooling becomes less efficient. This can cause tiredness, dizziness, nausea and weakness. Heat Stroke: If heat exhaustion is not treated, it may progress to heat stroke, a serious medical emergency. Symptoms include severe headache, rapid pulse, confusion, very high body temperature and fainting. Heat stroke can damage vital organs and pose risks to both mother and baby. Dehydration: High temperatures cause significant fluid loss through sweat. Dehydration reduces essential minerals such as sodium and potassium, leading to dry mouth, dark urine, dizziness and confusion. Severe dehydration may even trigger uterine contractions. Heat Rash and Sunburn: Blocked sweat glands can cause itchy rashes in areas such as the neck, underarms, groin and under the breasts. Though not dangerous, heat rashes are uncomfortable. Prolonged sun exposure may cause painful sunburn, blisters and fever, while repeated damage increases long-term skin risks. Swelling and Muscle Cramps: Heat oedema causes swelling of the feet, ankles and fingers due to fluid retention. Muscle cramps, especially at night, are also common during hot weather. Cardiovascular Strain: Pregnancy naturally increases heart rate and blood circulation. During a heatwave, blood vessels widen and the heart pumps faster to release excess heat. This may lead to breathlessness, fatigue and a persistently high pulse rate. Low Blood Pressure: Fluid loss and widened blood vessels can reduce blood pressure, causing light-headedness and fainting. Preterm Birth and Low Birth Weight: Some studies suggest prolonged exposure to extreme heat, particularly during the third trimester, may increase the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight. While further research is ongoing, precaution is advisable.

Warning Signs of Heat Illness During Pregnancy

Seek medical help immediately if you experience:

Persistent dizziness or fainting

Severe headache

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid or weak pulse

Excessive sweating or very dry skin

Confusion or slurred speech

Body temperature above 40C

Painful muscle cramps

Reduced foetal movement

Preventing Heat-Related Illness During Pregnancy

Stay Well Hydrated: Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. Fluids like coconut water and fresh fruit juices help replenish electrolytes. Limit caffeine and sugary drinks that worsen dehydration. Choose Cooling Foods: Eat light, balanced meals that are easy to digest. Include water-rich fruits such as watermelon and oranges, vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes, and cooling dairy products such as curd and buttermilk. Avoid oily, spicy and excessively salty foods. Dress Comfortably: Wear loose cotton or linen clothing that allows airflow. Light colours reflect heat and help maintain comfort. Choose soft, supportive footwear for swollen feet. Limit Outdoor Exposure: Avoid going outdoors during peak afternoon heat. Plan essential activities during early morning or evening hours. Rest in shaded or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. Protect Skin from Sun Damage: Apply pregnancy-safe sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, wear sunglasses and use a wide-brimmed hat. Cool the Body Frequently: Take cool showers, use damp cloths on the neck and wrists and elevate feet to reduce swelling. Exercise Safely: Avoid strenuous activities in humid weather. Opt for indoor prenatal yoga or gentle stretching. Rest Adequately: Heat increases fatigue. Take frequent breaks and sleep on your left side to improve circulation.

Heatwaves can pose genuine health risks during pregnancy, but preventive care can significantly reduce complications. Staying hydrated, avoiding peak heat, eating light meals and recognising warning signs are essential steps for protecting both mother and baby. With thoughtful precautions and timely care, expectant mothers can stay safe, comfortable and healthy even during extreme summer temperatures.

(By Dr. Lepakshi Dasari, Consultant Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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