Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pregnant With Second Child: Doctor Shares How A Second Pregnancy Is Different From The First

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Sunday (April 19) to share that they're expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. In a joint post, they shared a picture of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. The couple is set to welcome their second child, and while a second pregnancy may feel familiar, it is not exactly the same as the first. Doctors say that your body, mind and daily routine all experience it differently.

First time mothers navigate a territory that's completely unknown. However, with a second pregnancy, people expect a smoother ride. Physically, the body remembers; the uterus may expand faster, leading to an earlier baby bump and quicker entry into the third trimester, while ligaments loosen more readily, sometimes increasing aches like round ligament pain or back strain. While one might be more aware of the changes during pregnancy, each pregnancy comes with its own set of limitations. Dr. Monika Wadhawan, Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Fortis Hospital, Noida, shared with NDTV, how a second pregnancy is different from the first one.

Dr. Wadhawan said, "One common change is that the body reacts faster. The baby bump may show earlier, and you may feel the baby's movements sooner. Labour is often shorter the second time. However, because things can move quickly, it is important to reach the hospital on time."

The biggest difference is in your daily life. During the first pregnancy, you may have had more time to rest. In the second, you are already taking care of a child along with home and work responsibilities. This often leads to more tiredness and less time for self-care.

Physically, you may experience more back pain, pelvic discomfort, and a feeling of heaviness. This happens because your body has already gone through pregnancy once. Some women may also notice mild urine leakage or varicose veins.

It is important not to assume that a second pregnancy will be completely smooth. Conditions like high blood pressure and gestational diabetes can happen again. If your first delivery was by cesarean section, your doctor will keep a close watch on the scar. Also, if the gap between two pregnancies is short, there may be higher chances of anaemia, premature birth, or low birth weight.

Dr. Wadhawan added, "Emotionally, you may feel more confident this time. At the same time, you might worry about managing both your older child and the new baby. The key message is simple: even if it feels familiar, every pregnancy needs proper care. Regular checkups, good nutrition, and adequate rest are important for a healthy mother and baby."

Ways To Keep Yourself More Comfortable

Staying comfortable during your second pregnancy requires simple adjustments. Here are some ways to keep yourself more comfortable during your second pregnancy.

Sleep Better: Side-sleeping with knees bent reduces back pressure. Use a full-body pillow under your belly, between knees, and behind your back for alignment. Elevate your upper body slightly if you have heartburn. Aim for 7-9 hours nightly.

Side-sleeping with knees bent reduces back pressure. Use a full-body pillow under your belly, between knees, and behind your back for alignment. Elevate your upper body slightly if you have heartburn. Aim for 7-9 hours nightly. Support Your Body: Wear a maternity belt to lift your bump and ease lower back strain during daily tasks. Opt for loose, breathable clothes like leggings, maxi dresses, and supportive bras to avoid tightness. Moisturise your stretch marks daily with lotion on your belly, hips, and breasts.

Wear a maternity belt to lift your bump and ease lower back strain during daily tasks. Opt for loose, breathable clothes like leggings, maxi dresses, and supportive bras to avoid tightness. Moisturise your stretch marks daily with lotion on your belly, hips, and breasts. Move Gently: Walk 20-30 minutes daily, swim, or do prenatal yoga to boost circulation and flexibility, make sure to check with your doctor first. Good posture can help prevent pain.

Walk 20-30 minutes daily, swim, or do prenatal yoga to boost circulation and flexibility, make sure to check with your doctor first. Good posture can help prevent pain. Eat and Hydrate Smart: Small and frequent meals that are high in fibre and protein can help curb swelling and nausea. Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. Elevate feet when sitting to reduce ankle puffiness.

Small and frequent meals that are high in fibre and protein can help curb swelling and nausea. Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. Elevate feet when sitting to reduce ankle puffiness. Relax Daily: Prenatal massage or warm baths can help soothe muscles. Delegate chores to family for less stress, bond with your baby by feeling kicks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.