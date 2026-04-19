Deepika Padukone Pregnant With Second Child At 40: How Late Pregnancy Affects Maternal Health

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their second child. In a joint post, the couple shared a picture of their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. They welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024. Deepika is set to welcome her second child at 40. Most experts recommend that women should get pregnant early, however, with advancements, women have begun to exercise reproductive autonomy. While this might be helpful, late pregnancies come with its own limitations.

Advanced age pregnancy (AMA) means a woman is 35 years or older when she gives birth. While many mothers have safe and healthy advanced age pregnancies, the body's natural changes with age can make pregnancy more challenging. As women age, their organs, hormone levels, and overall health tend to shift, which increases the risk of complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and recovery. However, with proper care, regular checkups, and healthy lifestyle choices, many of these risks can be reduced and managed effectively.

How Late Pregnancies Affect Maternal Health

1. High Blood Pressure and Preeclampsia

One of the main concerns in advanced age pregnancy is the high chance of high blood pressure problems. As women get older, blood vessels become less flexible and more sensitive to pressure changes. This makes conditions like pregnancy-induced hypertension and its more severe form, preeclampsia, more common. Preeclampsia is marked by high blood pressure along with signs of organ damage, often affecting the kidneys or liver. If preeclampsia is not managed, it can lead to serious complications such as seizures, stroke, or the need for early delivery.

2. Gestational Diabetes

Another common issue is gestational diabetes, where the body cannot handle blood sugar well during pregnancy. Older women are more at risk because metabolism and insulin sensitivity change with age. This makes it harder for the body to cope with the extra demands of pregnancy. High blood sugar in pregnancy can increase the chances of infections, prolonged or difficult labour, and delivery. It may also cause the baby to grow larger than average, which can make labour more difficult and increase the risk of injuries during delivery. After pregnancy, women who had gestational diabetes are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.

3. Miscarriage and Stillbirth

Advanced age is also linked to a higher chance of pregnancy loss. As women age, the quality of eggs declines, and the risk of chromosomal abnormalities increases. This can raise the chances of miscarriage, especially in the first trimester. Studies show that younger women have a lower miscarriage risk, and this risk increases significantly after age 35 and becomes even higher beyond 40. These experiences can be emotionally devastating and may also affect physical health, especially if there are repeated losses or complications.

4. Complications During Labour and Delivery

Older mothers may face more challenges during labour and delivery. The uterus and cervix may not respond as easily to the natural process of labour, which can lead to longer labour, weaker contractions, or the need for medical induction. There is also a higher chance of needing a Cesarean section due to problems like abnormal foetal positions, slow progress in labour, or other medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

5. Risk of Preterm Birth and Postpartum Problems

Advanced age pregnancy is linked to a slightly higher risk of preterm birth, where the baby is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Premature babies often need special care, and this can add stress and anxiety for the mother. The physical strain of caring for a premature infant, along with the emotional worry, can make the postpartum period more difficult. Older mothers may also experience more postpartum complications such as heavy bleeding after delivery, slower wound healing, and extreme fatigue. Hormonal changes after childbirth, along with sleep deprivation and the demands of newborn care, can worsen these symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.