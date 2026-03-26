Postpartum Depression In Men: Fathers Face High Risk A Year After Baby Arrives

Postpartum depression generally affects women right after the baby is born. It is typically caused by a combination of rapid hormonal shifts, severe sleep deprivation, and intense lifestyle changes after childbirth. Additionally, a sharp drop in estrogen and progesterone, combined with exhaustion and reduced social support, triggers chemical changes in the brain that affect mood. However, postpartum depression affects fathers too. A study published in JAMA Network Open followed over 1 million Swedish fathers to see when they are most at risk for mental health issues.

The study found that for fathers, the biggest mental health struggle doesn't happen immediately. Instead, it hits like a delayed wave about one year after the baby arrives. While dads often feel stable or even better than usual during the pregnancy and the first few months of the baby's life, their risk of depression and extreme stress shoots up significantly by the time the child turns one.

The real struggle often starts later. About one year after the birth, fathers see a significant spike in diagnoses for depression and stress-related disorders.

Major findings of the study reveal:

1. Delayed effect

The study tracked over 1 million fathers and found that diagnoses for depression and stress-related disorders increased by more than 30% by the time the child was one year old, compared to before the pregnancy.

2. Masking of symptoms

The researchers suggest that fathers may not seek help early on because they feel their partner's health is the priority. This leads to a delay in treatment, meaning that by the time they are diagnosed, the issues may have become more severe.

3. Delayed vulnerability

By the one-year mark, other issues like anxiety and substance use (which may have dipped during pregnancy) return to their normal levels, but depression and stress continue to climb.

4. Unexpected timing

Lead researcher Donghao Lu noted that this delay was surprising. It suggests that the emotional toll of fatherhood-sleep deprivation, financial pressure, and relationship changes-builds up over time rather than hitting all at once.

Understanding postpartum depression in men

Postpartum depression in men, also known as Paternal Postpartum Depression (PPND), is a serious mental health condition that affects approximately 1 in 10 fathers after the birth of a child. Unlike the temporary baby blues, which typically resolve within a few days, PPD in men can be long-lasting and severe. It often peaks between 3 and 6 months after the baby is born, but can develop at any point during the first year.

Causes and risk factors

There is no single cause, but a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors typically contributes to its onset:

Research indicates that new fathers undergo hormonal shifts similar to mothers, including decreased testosterone and fluctuations in estrogen, cortisol, and prolactin.

Having a partner with postpartum depression is the strongest predictor; up to 50% of men develop PPD if their partner also has it.

Extreme lack of sleep significantly increases the risk of developing depressive symptoms.

The pressure to be a strong provider can lead to stress, especially if combined with financial strain or a feeling of being excluded from the mother-infant bond.

A history of depression or anxiety before the child's birth makes a man more vulnerable to PPD.

What are the symptoms of postpartum depression?

While men can experience typical depression symptoms like sadness and fatigue, they often express their distress differently than women:

Irritability

Anger

Distancing themselves from their partner, baby, friends, or family

Impulsive behaviour

Physical issues like headaches, stomach issues and muscle aches

The study highlights a major gap in healthcare. As fathers aren't being screened by doctors, their depression often goes unnoticed until it becomes a major clinical problem a year later. Most support for new parents ends a few months after birth. These findings suggest that doctors and families need to keep a close watch on fathers' mental health for at least a full year (or longer) to catch these late-rising signs of depression.

Managing PPD early is critical for the father's health and the child's development. It is important to consult an expert to manage symptoms on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.