Chinese Man Quits Job To Raise Child, Divorces Wife After 'Postpartum Depression'

A Chinese man quit a lucrative job to take care of his baby but ended up divorcing his wife for being emotionally unsupportive. He claimed he was suffering from postpartum depression, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The 32-year-old man, who goes by the name Jasmine's Dad online, was earning nearly 20,000 yuan (approx. Rs 2.3 lakh) per month as a pet food sales manager but now makes only 4,000 yuan (approx. Rs 46,000). He left his job because his wife's job was more demanding and had fixed working hours.

After his wife's maternity leave ended, he left the company to care for the baby, who was born in May 2023. He did so because his position offered greater flexibility than hers; she was working in the government sector.

A resident of Sichuan Province, he regularly posts on social media about his parenting routines and has around 11k followers, where he shares his everyday routine. He wakes up at 6 am and makes his daughter formula, changes her diapers, spends a lot of time playing with her, and in the evening, takes her to the park.

Around 5 pm, when Jasmine finally goes to sleep, he gets a short break. That's when he quickly cooks and creates videos for his online content. He barely gets any sleep at night because Jasmine wakes up after every three hours, so he has to carry her all the time. This caused him joint pain.

The man recalled the moment his daughter fell ill and got pneumonia. He said he stayed with her in the hospital the entire time and took care of her without sleeping or even taking a shower for five days. Despite his efforts, he faced criticism from both his family and his wife.

He said, "She [his wife] often got upset when I did not change Jasmine's clothes, adding, 'But I was just too overwhelmed to manage it.' The lack of support led to his postpartum depression, which eventually pushed him to file for divorce.